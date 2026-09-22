Watch: Sheikh Mohammed, Royals Attend Funeral Prayers For Sheikh Ahmed

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, along with multiple dignitaries, have attended funeral prayers of, who passed away on September 21.

Royals were among hundreds of worshippers who gathered at the Za'abeel Grand Mosque in Dubai on Tuesday, September 22, as the dignitary's mortal remains were brought in.

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Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, supported by other members of the family, could be seen carrying the deceased's body to the mosque. Sheikh Ahmed's mortal remains were draped in the UAE flag, an honour given to royals, dignitaries and members of the UAE Armed Forces.

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As the prayers began, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, stood shoulder-to-shoulder with other worshippers as he performed funeral prayers for his brother. Watch the video below:

Sheikh Ahmed's body was then carried from the mosque back to the ambulance. Worshippers also then exited the mosque, solemn and mourning the passing of the royal, "whose longstanding contributions to the development of the UAE since its founding," as Sheikh Mohammed said earlier.

Sheikh Ahmed was the fourth and youngest son of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, who was the former Vice-President and Ruler of Dubai and the emirate's founder. Sheikh Ahmed served as the Deputy Chairman of Dubai Police and Public Services, and was President of Al Wasl Sports Club.

Dubai has declared an official 10-day mourning period with flags to be flown at half-mast across the emirate.

Condolences will be received for three days. They will be received on Tuesday, from 4pm until Maghrib prayer; and on Wednesday and Thursday, from 10am until Dhuhr prayer, and after Asr prayer until Maghrib prayer.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum passes away: World leaders offer condolences Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum passes away; 10-day mourning declared in Dubai

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