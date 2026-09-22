Gardening Tips: Mint To Rosemary, 5 Herbs You Can Plant This Season For Fresh Kitchen Goodness

Elevate your culinary creations this season by planting a selection of fresh kitchen herbs, from mint to rosemary. These five versatile herbs, including basil and chives, are easy to grow and ensure flavorful meals right from your garden.

Five basic herbs - that's what you need for fresh kitchen goodness. These plants work in many dishes and under varied conditions. Each offers unique flavour and grows easily in your home garden:

It grows fast. Versatile. Perfect for teas, cocktails, desserts - you'll love its refreshing flavour. But a warning: this herb is vigorous. Plant it in a separate container. Otherwise, it *will* take over your garden.

Hardy, low-growing. People love it for seasoning meats, vegetables, soups. Once established, it tolerates drought. Thyme prefers full sun - a strong choice for any garden.

Another Mediterranean powerhouse. You need it for pizzas, sauces, grilled dishes. Like thyme, it's undemanding. It prefers well-drained soil, plenty of sun. Drying intensifies its flavour.

The staple of Italian cuisine. It thrives in warm weather. You get aromatic leaves for pestos, salads, and pasta dishes. Grow it easily from seed or seedling. Harvest consistently; it will reward you with more growth.

Rounding out our five, rosemary is woody, aromatic. Famous for roasted meats, potatoes, breads. Surprisingly resilient. It thrives in full sun. Needs excellent drainage. This plant will last years, giving you consistent flavour.