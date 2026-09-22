Delhi News: CM Rekha Gupta Announces 17 Najafgarh Projects Worth Rs 58 Crore

Delhi's Najafgarh area is seeing a fresh infrastructure push, with 17 development projects worth ₹58 crore being taken up across seven unauthorised colonies. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta shared the update through a social media post, saying the works are aimed at strengthening basic infrastructure in the area.

According to the details shared by the Chief Minister, seven projects worth ₹25 crore have already been launched, while another 10 projects involving ₹33 crore are currently under construction.

₹58 Crore Development Work Across 7 Colonies

The projects are focused on improving local infrastructure in seven unauthorised colonies of Najafgarh. Road-related works, drainage and other civic facilities form an important part of infrastructure development in the area.

Delhi government procurement records also show separate road and drainage-related works in Najafgarh, including projects involving roads and drains in local colonies.

Najafgarh Roads And Drainage Get Attention

Infrastructure development in Najafgarh extends beyond individual colony-level works. Government records show projects involving road connectivity and drainage infrastructure in and around the area.

In February 2026, a Delhi government tender was issued for improving the inspection road along the left bank of the Najafgarh Drain from Dhansa to Jhatikara, with the stated objective of improving connectivity between rural villages in southwest Delhi, Gurugram and other parts of Delhi.

Another government procurement record covers road and drain construction work in Kharkhari Nahar, Chhawala, within the Najafgarh area.

Focus On 'Viksit Delhi'

₹58 crore 17 projectsOne mission: Viksit Delhi is getting a major infrastructure push, with 7 projects worth ₹25 crore launched and 10 works worth ₹33 crore already underway across 7 unauthorised colonies every colony to every corner, development is moving... twitter/DTP35qmmTa

- Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) September 22, 2026

Gupta has linked the Najafgarh projects with the broader objective of developing Delhi's infrastructure. The focus is on taking basic facilities to neighbourhoods and improving civic infrastructure at the local level.

The 17 projects collectively represent ₹58 crore, according to the figures shared by the Chief Minister. Of these, seven have been launched and 10 are under construction.

The impact of the initiative will become clearer as the projects are completed and the upgraded facilities become operational.