Seychelles: President Herminie Meets African Union Commission Deputy Chairperson

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

President Patrick Herminie met with H.E. Ambassador Selma Malika Haddadi, Deputy Chairperson of the African Union Commission, earlier this evening on the margins of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The meeting provided an opportunity for Ambassador Haddadi to express her appreciation to Seychelles for the support extended to her during the African Union Commission elections held in February 2025. Ambassador Haddadi, of Algeria, was elected Deputy Chairperson of the African Union Commission for a four-year term, succeeding Dr. Monique Nsanzabaganwa of Rwanda.

The discussions also reflected the importance of continued cooperation between Seychelles, the African Union and its institutions, particularly in advancing shared priorities and strengthening Africa's development agenda.

Also present at the meeting were the Minister for Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora, Mr Barry Faure; Minister for Finance, Economic Planning, Trade and Investment, Mr. Pierre Laporte; Chief of Staff Ms Jennifer Vel; H.E. Ambassador Marie-Antoinette Rose-Quatre, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the APRM Continental Secretariat; and Mr Jean Paul Adam, Director for Technology, Climate Change and Natural Resources Management at the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA).

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