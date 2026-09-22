Egypt: President El-Sisi Meets The Minister Of Defence Of Cyprus

MENAFN - African Press Organization)Download logo

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Minister of Defence of the Republic of Cyprus, Mr. Vasilis Palmas. The meeting was attended by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Minister of Defence and Military Production, Lieutenant General Ashraf Salem Zaher; Ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus in Cairo, Mrs. Elena Rafti; and Director of the Military Staff of the Minister of Defence of the Republic of Cyprus, Brigadier General Charis Georgiou.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said President El-Sisi welcomed the visit of the Cypriot Minister of Defence, stressing the importance of the two countries' bilateral relations. The President emphasized the vital need to strengthen the existing strategic partnership and elevating it to broader prospects across various areas, notably in the security and military domains, so as to fulfill the shared aspirations of the two friendly peoples. The President requested that his greetings be conveyed to Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides.

During the meeting, President El-Sisi underscored the significance of the trilateral cooperation between Egypt, Cyprus, and Greece. The President confirmed that this mechanism is a pivotal framework for consolidating security, stability, and prosperity in the Eastern Mediterranean region, thereby advancing the shared interests of the three countries and addressing common challenges.

The Cypriot Minister of Defence conveyed the greetings of Cypriot President Christodoulides to President El-Sisi, underscoring the vital importance Cyprus attaches to its close cooperation with Egypt. Minister Palmas lauded the ongoing progress in bilateral coordination across political, economic, and military spheres. Cyprus Minister of Defence expressed appreciation for Egypt's crucial role in de-escalating tensions and establishing peace and stability in the region. He reaffirmed Cyprus' commitment to fostering the ongoing coordination between the two countries to confront common challenges, particularly in the Mediterranean region. In this context, he commended Egypt's central role in countering illegal migration.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt.