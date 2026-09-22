United Nations Mission In South Sudan (UNMISS) Strengthens Child Protection And Calls For Inclusive Dialogue In Budi County

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Community leaders, government officials, women, youth and security actors in Budi County have reaffirmed their commitment to protecting children from violence while calling for dialogue with neighboring communities to address cattle raiding and road ambushes.

The commitment came during UNMISS engagements in Chukudum, Eastern Equatoria, focused on grave violations against children and supporting locally led conflict prevention efforts.

While authorities reported no grave violations against children by organized forces or armed groups in Budi County, community leaders identified the recruitment of children during communal conflicts as a continuing concern.

“What we have is the recruitment of children during communal conflicts for cattle raids, which needs addressing,” explained Amin Julius Ben, Budi County Commissioner.

Lucretia Pascari-Tomoianu, UNMISS Child Protection Officer, reinforced the importance of continued efforts to safeguard children.

“The information reported by the authorities demonstrates their commitment to children's rights, which are foundational to the growth and well-being of both children and communities.”

The awareness sessions strengthened participants' understanding of children's rights, reporting mechanisms, and their role in preventing and responding to protection concerns.

Beyond child protection, community members raised concerns about food insecurity, poor infrastructure, cattle raiding and road ambushes.

“Our community is disconnected as the shortest road is hardly accessible because the bridge is broken, and we cannot get information easily – only through the internet, which very few people can access,” said youth leader Benedict Lokoro.

The growing threat posed by food insecurity is also having a significant impact on local communities.

“We need peace with our neighbors because women and children are leaving the county for mining areas and neighboring Uganda and Kenya due to hunger and communal conflicts,” asserted women's representative, Mary Lobder.

Security officials acknowledged the challenges posed by communal violence and linked it to limited resources and logistics that constrain their response.

Inspector of Police, Brigadier General Mark Onek, emphasized the importance of dialogue and community-based violence prevention initiatives.

“I believe the communities of Ikwotos and Budi can communicate effectively to halt cattle raids and road attacks. Incidents involving armed deserters and children require stronger dialogue and community-based prevention and security.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).