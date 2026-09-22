'Asian Games Gold Will Motivate Team For Olympics': Deepti Sharma After Second Straight Top Prize

MENAFN - IANS) Nisshin (Japan), Sep 22 (IANS) India star all-rounder Deepti Sharma was elated to win the second straight gold medal with the Indian women's team at the Asian Games 2026 on Tuesday.

After winning a gold at the Hangzhou Games in 2023, the Women in Blue defended the yellow metal with a stellar 147-run win over Sri Lanka at the Korogi Sports Park, a second straight win over the Sri Lankan side in a continental event after having defeated them in the final of the 2023 edition and also in the title clash of the recent Asia Cup 2026.

Speaking after Tuesday's win in Nisshin, Deepti emphasised that the gold medal has given them twice the happiness after the trophies that they have won recently.

"Absolutely, we are very happy. And winning the gold medal has made us twice as happy because we have always played for trophies. Last time we won the gold medal in the Asian Games, and this year as well. The biggest thing is that this is the first gold medal for the country in the 2026 edition. What can be better than this? So we are enjoying this," Deepti told reporters after the gold win.

India beat Sri Lanka twice in the last few days, with this gold coming within 10 days of the Asia Cup victory. "Sri Lanka is a very good team. We know that they have a very good batting line-up and bowling. But we know that as a team, when the Indian team does well, we always dominate and play all the matches we have played," she said.

"Whether it is the Asia Cup or Asian Games, the difference is only between the trophy and the medal. It feels very good to win the medal," she said.

Meanwhile, Deepti said the Asian Games gold will act as a confidence-booster for the Women in Blue ahead of the 2028 Olympics, as cricket will make its return to the Games after 128 years, with women's cricket slated to be played for the first time at the Los Angeles Games.

"And this (gold medal) will motivate us a lot for the future because the Olympics are coming up and cricket has also become a part of it. So, I think this will motivate us to play better cricket," Deepti added.

On whom she would dedicate the medal, Deepti said, "I will dedicate it to my mother," as she signed off with another gold in her kitty.

The Indian women's cricket team starred in both departments to defend their gold medal. Smriti Mandhana's 79 led them to a record total of 216/3 in the final, while Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Shreyanka Patil and Sree Charani shared nine wickets between them to power India to a huge 147-run victory.