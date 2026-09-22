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Illinois Tech Mumbai Opens Its Doors To Inaugural Cohort, As University Begins Academic Operations In India
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, India, Sep 22nd, 2026: Illinois Institute of Technology Mumbai (Illinois Tech Mumbai) has officially opened the doors of its Mumbai campus to its inaugural cohort of students, marking a landmark moment in the university's history and the beginning of a new chapter in its engagement with India.
The orientation and induction programme brought together Illinois Tech Provost Elizabeth Hudson, faculty, industry leaders, students, and families, giving the inaugural cohort an opportunity to engage with the academic environment, industry perspectives, and the wider Illinois Tech Mumbai community.
The inaugural students completed a one-week orientation and induction programme, introducing them to the academic environment, faculty, campus facilities, student community and opportunities for experiential learning and industry engagement. Classes commenced on 7 September 2026.
The orientation also featured interactions with industry leaders, including: Jamshyd Godrej, chairman and managing director, Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd. and an Illinois Tech alumnus; Karthik Reddy, co-founder and managing partner, Blume Ventures; Rakesh Biyani, former joint managing director, Future Retail and an Illinois Tech alumnus; Ravi Lambah, head, strategic initiatives, Temasek International and head, India, Temasek Global Investments; Deepa Kumar, director, head of APAC Country Risk, S&P Global Market Intelligence; and Procyon Mukerjee, former president, operations and logistics, Hindalco.
These engagements gave students an opportunity to hear directly from experienced industry professionals and to gain perspectives on technology, business, leadership, and the changing world of work.
Speaking at the occasion, Provost Hudson said,“Welcoming our inaugural cohort to Illinois Tech Mumbai is a defining moment for our university and for the students who are beginning this journey with us. Our Mumbai campus brings Illinois Tech's longstanding strengths in technology, innovation, and interdisciplinary education to a city at the heart of India's business and technology ecosystem. As our first students, they have a unique opportunity to help shape this new community while gaining an education designed to prepare them for a rapidly changing world. We are excited to begin this journey with them and look forward to the ideas, innovation, and impact they will create.”
Illinois Tech Mumbai is the first U.S. university approved by the University Grants Commission to establish an independent degree-granting campus in India, bringing the university's technology-focused and interdisciplinary academic model to Indian students.
The campus, located at Godrej Business District in Mumbai, has been established within a growing business and innovation ecosystem, providing students with opportunities to engage with industry and gain exposure to real-world applications of their learning.
The inaugural cohort will pursue programmes across areas including computer science, data science, artificial intelligence, and business, with the academic experience designed to combine rigorous classroom learning with experiential education, interdisciplinary thinking, and industry engagement.
The opening of Illinois Tech Mumbai builds on the university's long-standing engagement with India and expands its global academic footprint, bringing its technology-driven approach to education closer to students in the country.
As the first students begin their academic journey, the inaugural cohort will form the foundation of the new Illinois Tech Mumbai community, connecting students, faculty and industry around technology, innovation and the future of work.
About Illinois Institute of Technology
Based in the global metropolis of Chicago, Illinois Tech was founded to advance technology and innovation for all. It is the only tech-focused university in the city, and it stands at the crossroads of exploration and invention, advancing the future of Chicago and the world. It offers undergraduate and graduate degrees in engineering, computing, architecture, business, design, science and human sciences, and law. Illinois Tech students have significant access to hands-on experiences, personalized mentorship, and job readiness through the university's one-of-a-kind Elevate program. Its graduates lead the state and much of the nation in economic prosperity. Its faculty and alumni built the Chicago skyline. And every day in the city's living lab, Illinois Tech fuels breakthroughs that change lives.
The orientation and induction programme brought together Illinois Tech Provost Elizabeth Hudson, faculty, industry leaders, students, and families, giving the inaugural cohort an opportunity to engage with the academic environment, industry perspectives, and the wider Illinois Tech Mumbai community.
The inaugural students completed a one-week orientation and induction programme, introducing them to the academic environment, faculty, campus facilities, student community and opportunities for experiential learning and industry engagement. Classes commenced on 7 September 2026.
The orientation also featured interactions with industry leaders, including: Jamshyd Godrej, chairman and managing director, Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd. and an Illinois Tech alumnus; Karthik Reddy, co-founder and managing partner, Blume Ventures; Rakesh Biyani, former joint managing director, Future Retail and an Illinois Tech alumnus; Ravi Lambah, head, strategic initiatives, Temasek International and head, India, Temasek Global Investments; Deepa Kumar, director, head of APAC Country Risk, S&P Global Market Intelligence; and Procyon Mukerjee, former president, operations and logistics, Hindalco.
These engagements gave students an opportunity to hear directly from experienced industry professionals and to gain perspectives on technology, business, leadership, and the changing world of work.
Speaking at the occasion, Provost Hudson said,“Welcoming our inaugural cohort to Illinois Tech Mumbai is a defining moment for our university and for the students who are beginning this journey with us. Our Mumbai campus brings Illinois Tech's longstanding strengths in technology, innovation, and interdisciplinary education to a city at the heart of India's business and technology ecosystem. As our first students, they have a unique opportunity to help shape this new community while gaining an education designed to prepare them for a rapidly changing world. We are excited to begin this journey with them and look forward to the ideas, innovation, and impact they will create.”
Illinois Tech Mumbai is the first U.S. university approved by the University Grants Commission to establish an independent degree-granting campus in India, bringing the university's technology-focused and interdisciplinary academic model to Indian students.
The campus, located at Godrej Business District in Mumbai, has been established within a growing business and innovation ecosystem, providing students with opportunities to engage with industry and gain exposure to real-world applications of their learning.
The inaugural cohort will pursue programmes across areas including computer science, data science, artificial intelligence, and business, with the academic experience designed to combine rigorous classroom learning with experiential education, interdisciplinary thinking, and industry engagement.
The opening of Illinois Tech Mumbai builds on the university's long-standing engagement with India and expands its global academic footprint, bringing its technology-driven approach to education closer to students in the country.
As the first students begin their academic journey, the inaugural cohort will form the foundation of the new Illinois Tech Mumbai community, connecting students, faculty and industry around technology, innovation and the future of work.
About Illinois Institute of Technology
Based in the global metropolis of Chicago, Illinois Tech was founded to advance technology and innovation for all. It is the only tech-focused university in the city, and it stands at the crossroads of exploration and invention, advancing the future of Chicago and the world. It offers undergraduate and graduate degrees in engineering, computing, architecture, business, design, science and human sciences, and law. Illinois Tech students have significant access to hands-on experiences, personalized mentorship, and job readiness through the university's one-of-a-kind Elevate program. Its graduates lead the state and much of the nation in economic prosperity. Its faculty and alumni built the Chicago skyline. And every day in the city's living lab, Illinois Tech fuels breakthroughs that change lives.
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