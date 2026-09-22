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Accor Brings Pullman And Ibis To Bengaluru Airport With New Dual-Branded Development
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India – Accor, a world-leading hospitality group, is pleased to announce the signing of a dual-branded development, Pullman Bengaluru Airport and ibis Bengaluru Airport, that will further strengthen the Group's presence in Bengaluru and its rapidly evolving northern corridor.
Scheduled to open in 2032, the development will bring together two distinct Accor brands offering a combined 450 rooms, complemented by food and drink venues, conferencing and MICE facilities, and leisure offerings. Combining Pullman's vibrant approach to premium hospitality with the reliable comfort and value of ibis, the development will cater to a broad mix of business, MICE, transit, and leisure travellers.
Located within Bengaluru's evolving airport corridor, the development is strategically positioned to benefit from the continued growth of North Bengaluru, driven by the expansion of aviation, technology, aerospace, logistics and commercial activity. Together, the two hotels will offer guests greater choice within a single destination, responding to demand from domestic and international business travellers, airline crews, MICE delegates, long-stay project teams, and leisure travellers.
Pullman Bengaluru Airport will bring to the destination a brand experience shaped by exchange, contrast and vibrancy. Designed for people in motion, Pullman creates spaces where guests can stay, meet, create and connect, with particular emphasis on expressive social environments and a new generation of meetings and events.
ibis Bengaluru Airport will complement this with the confidence and consistency of one of the world's most widely recognised economy hotel brands. Built around the promise of Reliability Everywhere, ibis focuses on getting the essentials right – from comfort and cleanliness to breakfast and hassle-free service – while delivering strong value for wallet-wise travellers.
Ranju Alex, CEO, Accor South Asia, said, "We are pleased to bring this dual-branded development to Bengaluru, catering to the needs of premium and economy travellers by integrating two distinct Accor brands in one location. The property will offer guests a diverse experience while creating a unified hospitality destination. The project reflects the evolving airport ecosystem in Bengaluru, where the convergence of business, technology, aviation and expanding commercial districts is driving demand for accommodation across a spectrum of traveller segments."
Pullman Bengaluru Airport will offer three food and beverage venues, including a specialty restaurant, lobby lounge bar, and all-day dining restaurant. Approximately 1,500 square metres of meetings and events space, supported by pre-function and ancillary areas, will provide a substantial platform for conferences, corporate gatherings and social events. This reflects Pullman's wider approach to MICE, where flexible and expressive spaces are designed to encourage exchange.
ibis Bengaluru Airport will feature approximately 300 square metres of conference and event space, alongside an all-day dining restaurant, lobby lounge and bar. Consistent with ibis' focus on reliable, comfortable and hassle-free stays, the hotel will provide guests with the quality essentials and practical convenience they need to make the most of their journey.
The development will comprise 200 rooms at Pullman Bengaluru Airport and 250 rooms at ibis Bengaluru Airport. Both hotels will offer access to a fitness centre and swimming pool.
The development is being undertaken by Bengaluru-based SLK Group, a family-owned business with interests in technology, real estate, and emerging industries.
Manish Singhvi, CEO, SLK Hotels & Resorts, "We are delighted to partner with Accor on this dual-branded development. Bangalore's airport corridor is becoming one of India's most important growth engines, and we intend to build the hospitality infrastructure it deserves. Pairing Pullman and ibis on a single campus will let us serve every traveler the corridor attracts, from global executives to large MICE groups to airline crews and long stay project teams. This is an anchor project of SLK Hotels and Resorts, a platform we are building across India's high growth corridors and island destinations. Our track record is in spotting structural shifts early and building businesses of enduring value, and we see hospitality as the next chapter of that story. Accor is the right partner to help us set a new benchmark for North Bangalore.
The signing reinforces the growing importance of Bengaluru's airport corridor as a destination in its own right – serving not only transit demand, but also a growing ecosystem of businesses, meetings, events and longer stays. By bringing together complementary premium and economy brands, the development will provide greater flexibility and choice while allowing each hotel to retain its own distinctive identity and guest experience.
Accor India & South Asia currently operates more than 75 hotels across luxury, premium, midscale, and economy segments under brands including Raffles, Fairmont, Sofitel, Pullman, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, ibis, and ibis Styles. Ennismore – a joint venture in which Accor holds a majority shareholding – is also expanding its presence in the region, with new addresses including Roswyn, a Morgans Originals Hotel, which recently opened in Mumbai, and The Hoxton, which is set to open soon in Bengaluru.
ABOUT ACCOR
Accor is a world-leading hospitality group offering stays and experiences across more than 110 countries with over 5,800 hotels and resorts, 10,000 bars & restaurants, wellness facilities and flexible workspaces. The Group has one of the industry's most diverse hospitality ecosystems, encompassing more than 45 hotel brands from luxury to economy, as well as lifestyle, with Ennismore. ALL Accor, the booking platform and loyalty program embodies the Accor promise during and beyond the hotel stay and gives its members access to unique experiences. Accor is focused on driving positive action through business ethics, responsible tourism, environmental sustainability, community engagement, diversity, and inclusivity. Accor's mission is reflected in the Group's purpose: Pioneering the art of responsible hospitality, connecting cultures, with heartfelt care. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France. Included in the CAC 40 index, the Group is publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States.
Scheduled to open in 2032, the development will bring together two distinct Accor brands offering a combined 450 rooms, complemented by food and drink venues, conferencing and MICE facilities, and leisure offerings. Combining Pullman's vibrant approach to premium hospitality with the reliable comfort and value of ibis, the development will cater to a broad mix of business, MICE, transit, and leisure travellers.
Located within Bengaluru's evolving airport corridor, the development is strategically positioned to benefit from the continued growth of North Bengaluru, driven by the expansion of aviation, technology, aerospace, logistics and commercial activity. Together, the two hotels will offer guests greater choice within a single destination, responding to demand from domestic and international business travellers, airline crews, MICE delegates, long-stay project teams, and leisure travellers.
Pullman Bengaluru Airport will bring to the destination a brand experience shaped by exchange, contrast and vibrancy. Designed for people in motion, Pullman creates spaces where guests can stay, meet, create and connect, with particular emphasis on expressive social environments and a new generation of meetings and events.
ibis Bengaluru Airport will complement this with the confidence and consistency of one of the world's most widely recognised economy hotel brands. Built around the promise of Reliability Everywhere, ibis focuses on getting the essentials right – from comfort and cleanliness to breakfast and hassle-free service – while delivering strong value for wallet-wise travellers.
Ranju Alex, CEO, Accor South Asia, said, "We are pleased to bring this dual-branded development to Bengaluru, catering to the needs of premium and economy travellers by integrating two distinct Accor brands in one location. The property will offer guests a diverse experience while creating a unified hospitality destination. The project reflects the evolving airport ecosystem in Bengaluru, where the convergence of business, technology, aviation and expanding commercial districts is driving demand for accommodation across a spectrum of traveller segments."
Pullman Bengaluru Airport will offer three food and beverage venues, including a specialty restaurant, lobby lounge bar, and all-day dining restaurant. Approximately 1,500 square metres of meetings and events space, supported by pre-function and ancillary areas, will provide a substantial platform for conferences, corporate gatherings and social events. This reflects Pullman's wider approach to MICE, where flexible and expressive spaces are designed to encourage exchange.
ibis Bengaluru Airport will feature approximately 300 square metres of conference and event space, alongside an all-day dining restaurant, lobby lounge and bar. Consistent with ibis' focus on reliable, comfortable and hassle-free stays, the hotel will provide guests with the quality essentials and practical convenience they need to make the most of their journey.
The development will comprise 200 rooms at Pullman Bengaluru Airport and 250 rooms at ibis Bengaluru Airport. Both hotels will offer access to a fitness centre and swimming pool.
The development is being undertaken by Bengaluru-based SLK Group, a family-owned business with interests in technology, real estate, and emerging industries.
Manish Singhvi, CEO, SLK Hotels & Resorts, "We are delighted to partner with Accor on this dual-branded development. Bangalore's airport corridor is becoming one of India's most important growth engines, and we intend to build the hospitality infrastructure it deserves. Pairing Pullman and ibis on a single campus will let us serve every traveler the corridor attracts, from global executives to large MICE groups to airline crews and long stay project teams. This is an anchor project of SLK Hotels and Resorts, a platform we are building across India's high growth corridors and island destinations. Our track record is in spotting structural shifts early and building businesses of enduring value, and we see hospitality as the next chapter of that story. Accor is the right partner to help us set a new benchmark for North Bangalore.
The signing reinforces the growing importance of Bengaluru's airport corridor as a destination in its own right – serving not only transit demand, but also a growing ecosystem of businesses, meetings, events and longer stays. By bringing together complementary premium and economy brands, the development will provide greater flexibility and choice while allowing each hotel to retain its own distinctive identity and guest experience.
Accor India & South Asia currently operates more than 75 hotels across luxury, premium, midscale, and economy segments under brands including Raffles, Fairmont, Sofitel, Pullman, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, ibis, and ibis Styles. Ennismore – a joint venture in which Accor holds a majority shareholding – is also expanding its presence in the region, with new addresses including Roswyn, a Morgans Originals Hotel, which recently opened in Mumbai, and The Hoxton, which is set to open soon in Bengaluru.
ABOUT ACCOR
Accor is a world-leading hospitality group offering stays and experiences across more than 110 countries with over 5,800 hotels and resorts, 10,000 bars & restaurants, wellness facilities and flexible workspaces. The Group has one of the industry's most diverse hospitality ecosystems, encompassing more than 45 hotel brands from luxury to economy, as well as lifestyle, with Ennismore. ALL Accor, the booking platform and loyalty program embodies the Accor promise during and beyond the hotel stay and gives its members access to unique experiences. Accor is focused on driving positive action through business ethics, responsible tourism, environmental sustainability, community engagement, diversity, and inclusivity. Accor's mission is reflected in the Group's purpose: Pioneering the art of responsible hospitality, connecting cultures, with heartfelt care. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France. Included in the CAC 40 index, the Group is publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States.
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