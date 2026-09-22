Smooche Expands Its Skin-Loving Cosmetics Line With High-Performance Formulas For Lips, Lashes, Brows, And Face

MENAFN - GetNews)Smooche, a solutions-oriented beauty brand known for its skin-loving approach, is bringing more options to everyday beauty routines with an expanded collection of high-performance cosmetics for lips, lashes, brows, and face. Since starting with a single lip gloss, the brand has grown into a full beauty lineup now enjoyed by more than 50,000 customers worldwide.

The expanded collection builds on Smooche's focus on combining beauty performance with thoughtfully selected ingredients. Across the range, formulas feature familiar skincare and hair-care ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, ginseng, peptides, vitamins, and plant-derived extracts, with many products vegan, cruelty-free, sulfate-free, and paraben-free.

Lips remain one of the brand's strongest categories. Smooche's Peel-off Lip Stain ($29) comes in various shades like Raspberry Kiss, Watermelon Sugar, Mauve Berry, and Velvet Cacao. The lip lineup also includes the Extreme Lip Plumper ($39), along with the Luxury Lip Liner ($19) and Volume Lip Gloss ($19).

The lash and brow collection brings together both cosmetic and care-focused products. Customers can shop dedicated growth serums, brow gel, and the Long Lash Mascara, a 2-in-1 formula that incorporates the same active ingredients used in Smooche's bestselling Eyelash Serum.

Smooche has also built out its face category with complexion and skincare options. Its Color Changing Foundation ($39), which carries a 4.8 out of 5 customer rating, offers an easy everyday base, while the Reverse-time Peptide Serum ($43), rated 4.9 out of 5, adds a treatment-focused option for customers looking to incorporate targeted skin care into their beauty regimen. The collection is rounded out with tools including the Liquid Blender Brush and makeup sponge.

Beauty enthusiasts looking to build a more complete routine can shop bundled sets across the range. Current bundle offerings include discounts of up to 62%, including the Bestseller Lip Bundle for $59, compared with a $135 individual-product value. The Lash & Brow Growth Kit, which pairs the brand's eyelash and eyebrow serums, is available for $49.

To explore Smooche's full range of skin-loving beauty essentials and discover current bundles, please visit .

About Smooche

Smooche LLC is a solutions-oriented beauty brand headquartered in West Hollywood, California, creating skin-loving, high-performance formulas for real routines. Built with intention and grown through word of mouth, Smooche develops beauty products that combine visible results with ingredients that care for the skin. The brand's mission is to help customers embrace their unique beauty with confidence. Smooche can be reached at ....