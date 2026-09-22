Pixineon Unveils Exclusive Halloween LED Neon Sign Collection For 2026

MENAFN - GetNews) Pixineon highlights its 2026 Halloween LED neon sign collection, with eligible designs available under the seasonal HALLOWEEN30 offer through October 31.

LOS ANGELES, CA - September 22, 2026 - Pixineon has highlighted its Halloween Neon Sign collection, offering a variety of seasonal lighting options designed for home, event, and commercial displays ahead of October 31, 2026.

The collection features LED neon designs inspired by classic Halloween themes, including ghosts, pumpkins, skulls, witches, bats, and seasonal lettering, as part of the company's autumn product showcase.

“Halloween is one of the key periods when customers prepare unique décor for home gatherings, themed events, or seasonal business displays,” said Jason Lee, Media Relations Manager at Pixineon.“For this year's Halloween season, our focus is on giving customers a versatile selection of Halloween-themed designs to elevate their festive lighting.”

Seasonal Collection Covers Multiple Halloween Themes

Pixineon maintains a dedicated Halloween Neon Sign collection featuring a variety of seasonal designs rather than a single promotional product.

Current themes represented across the collection include ghosts, pumpkins, skulls, witches, bats, skeleton-inspired designs and Halloween phrases. Designs vary by style, size and available LED color options.

The collection is intended to provide seasonal lighting options for different environments, including residential décor, Halloween gatherings and temporary commercial or event displays.

The seasonal collection serves as a decorative product line tailored specifically to Halloween and autumn-themed aesthetic preferences.

Seasonal Availability for Halloween

The collection is featured throughout the lead-up to October 31, 2026, catering to early holiday planning and last-minute decorating needs.

Customers can explore the full range of designs online to select options that fit their space and design preferences.

By highlighting the collection during autumn, Pixineon aims to align product availability directly with seasonal decorating timelines.

The collection brings together curated Halloween options alongside Pixineon's standard neon sign lines.

Halloween Collection Reflects Seasonal Decor Demand

Halloween decor traditionally combines temporary visual elements such as pumpkins, themed lighting, wall decorations and character-based imagery.

LED neon designs represent one option within that broader category, particularly for indoor displays and spaces where illuminated decor is part of the overall seasonal presentation.

The products are offered as decorative lighting items that customers can incorporate into their own Halloween arrangements according to available product specifications.

The announcement focuses on the availability and scope of the Halloween collection, presenting decorative visual options for the holiday.

Seasonal Product Focus

Seasonal product showcases allow customers to discover themed designs geared toward a specific holiday or event.

For Pixineon, the Halloween showcase emphasizes creative designs suited for October festivities.

The company said customers planning around a particular October event should review current product information when deciding whether a design, size and expected timing are suitable for their intended use.

Individual product pages provide information about available variations, while the Halloween collection brings the seasonal designs together in one category.

The company's broader website also includes custom and personalized neon-sign options alongside ready-made Halloween designs.

“Our goal with this showcase is straightforward,” said Jason Lee, Media Relations Manager at Pixineon.“We want to make it easy for customers to browse themed options that bring ambient lighting and atmosphere to their Halloween setup.”

Availability and Customer Information

The Halloween collection is available through Pixineon's website during the seasonal period.

Customers can review individual designs and current availability at:

Questions relating to the seasonal collection or order support can be directed to Pixineon through its published customer-support channels.

About Pixineon

Pixineon provides LED neon signage for residential, commercial, event and personalized applications. Its online collection includes ready-made and customizable designs across business signage, decorative neon signs, personalized designs and seasonal collections.

The company's Halloween collection includes a range of themed LED neon designs based on recognizable seasonal imagery and phrases.