Asia Sports Index Launches New Sports Schedule And Scores Platform For Fans
LAS VEGAS, NV - September 22, 2026 - Asia Sports Index today announced the launch of its new sports information platform, now available at asiasportsindex. The portal is designed for fans who want a simple, organized way to follow match schedules, track live scores, and review recent results across football, basketball, ice hockey, and baseball.
The launch gives users a single destination for browsing sports schedules and scores without switching between multiple scattered websites or apps. Asia Sports Index organizes matches by date and league, allowing fans to quickly find upcoming fixtures, follow match status in real time, and check final results in a clean, mobile-friendly layout.
The platform was built around the idea that fans - particularly Chinese-speaking sports audiences - benefit from a more organized way to access match information. Instead of navigating fragmented pages across different leagues and sports, users can visit Asia Sports Index to browse a growing hub built around match schedules, live status updates, and result tracking, with an interface designed for both desktop and mobile use.
"Asia Sports Index was built to make it easier for fans to find and follow match information," said a spokesperson for Asia Sports Index. "Our goal is to give users a practical, easy-to-navigate hub where they can check today's schedule, follow live match status, and look back at recent results - all in one clear, mobile-friendly page."
Asia Sports Index is continuing to develop the platform with a focus on usability, clarity, and broader coverage across sports. The launch marks an early step in building a resource that helps fans stay organized around match schedules and scores, with features tailored to the needs of Chinese-speaking sports audiences.
Sports fans can visit the new platform at
About Asia Sports Index
Asia Sports Index is a sports schedule and scores portal built for Chinese-speaking sports fans. The platform consolidates match information across football, basketball, ice hockey, and baseball into a single, easy-to-browse interface, helping users track fixtures, live match status, and results across leagues and sports.
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