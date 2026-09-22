MENAFN - GetNews) Customer reviews have earned Green Leaf Holistic Wellness Center LLC recognition as Top-Rated Yoga Studio for York, ME in 2026, with a 5-star rating from 67 reviews.

New York, United States - September 22, 2026 - Customer reviews praising personalized care and therapeutic results have led to recognition for Green Leaf Holistic Wellness Center LLC as Top-Rated Yoga Studio for York, ME in 2026. The award from Meritly reflects the wellness center's 5-star rating across 67 public reviews. Each review represents a client's individual experience with the center's massage, yoga, and holistic wellness services, according to owner Melissa Woodall.

Meritly, which operates at meritly, issued the Top-Rated Yoga Studio award based on Green Leaf Holistic Wellness Center's public review record: 5 stars from 67 reviews. The recognition identifies businesses that have achieved exceptional customer feedback in their service category and location. The reviews span the center's range of offerings, from therapeutic massage and bodywork to yoga classes and wellness sessions. The award reflects consistent feedback from clients who have shared their experiences publicly.

Where can someone find massage yoga classes and wellness services in York?

Green Leaf Holistic Wellness Center offers massage therapy, yoga, chair yoga, mobility classes, and wellness classes at its York, ME location. The center specializes in therapeutic and holistic massage, pain and injury support, relaxation, mobility, and a growing variety of wellness services designed to meet each person where they are. Services include lymphatic work, reflexology, cupping, red light therapy, and sauna sessions. The center's approach is built on listening and understanding individual needs rather than applying one-size-fits-all solutions.

The wellness center is known for compassionate, personalized care that supports the whole person-body, mind, and overall well-being. Clients visit for many different reasons: managing chronic discomfort, recovering from an injury, improving mobility, dealing with everyday stress, or taking time to relax. Green Leaf offers many different paths toward feeling and moving better. What sets the center apart is its personal approach and commitment to tailoring care to each client's unique situation and goals. More information is available at greenleafhwc.

Melissa Woodall said, "Green Leaf Holistic Wellness Center is more than a place to come for a massage, take a class, or receive a wellness treatment. We are a community of people who genuinely care about helping others feel stronger, move better, manage pain, reduce stress, and find a greater sense of well-being. At Green Leaf HWC, we believe wellness is personal. No two people walk through our doors with the same story, the same body, or the same needs. That is why our approach begins with listening and continues with individualized care. We are the Green Leaf Team!"

Woodall emphasized the significance of each customer review the center receives. "We could never choose just one 'best' review because each one means something special to us. Every review tells someone's personal story-what brought them to Green Leaf, who cared for them, what we were able to do, and the difference it made in their life. Knowing that someone felt cared for enough to share their experience truly touches our hearts. Every story is different, every story matters, and together they are the heart of what Green Leaf is all about. We think each and every one of them," Woodall said.

The center has recently added a new class called SMART, which stands for strengthening mobility alignment resistance training. Green Leaf has also introduced an organic holistic body butter in Lemon Creamsicle scent, currently available for purchase in store, with plans to offer it outside the store location soon.

About Green Leaf Holistic Wellness Center LLC

Green Leaf Holistic Wellness Center LLC is a wellness center in York, ME providing therapeutic massage, holistic bodywork, yoga classes, wellness classes, and individualized care for pain management, mobility, injury recovery, and stress reduction. The center's services are designed to support whole-person well-being through personalized attention.