Potentiametrics Appoints Healthcare Innovator Marcus Thygeson, MD, MPH, As Chief Medical Officer

MENAFN - GetNews) Former Surest Chief Health Officer and Blue Shield of California senior executive brings a proven track record of healthcare innovation, person-centered benefit design, and clinical leadership as PotentiaMetrics enters its next phase of growth

AUSTIN, Texas - 22 September, 2026 - PotentiaMetrics, a healthcare analytics company advancing personalized, data-driven decision support for people facing complex diagnoses, today announced the appointment of Marcus Thygeson, MD, MPH, as Chief Medical Officer.

PotentiaMetrics is pioneering a new category of healthcare support: Personalized Shared Decision Making (PSDM). PSDM combines personalized real-world outcomes data with one-on-one advocacy to help people better understand their options, identify what matters most to them, and participate more meaningfully in treatment decisions with their care teams. Through Capire360, PotentiaMetrics provides personalized insights based on outcomes experienced by people with similar clinical and demographic characteristics, while Ardynn helps individuals translate that information into informed, values-based conversations with their clinicians.

Dr. Thygeson is a nationally recognized physician leader and healthcare innovator whose career spans clinical medicine, public health, health policy, benefits design, and the development of new approaches to person-centered healthcare.

Most recently, Dr. Thygeson served as Chief Health Officer of Surest, where he led the Health team and helped shape and advance an innovative approach to health coverage built around greater consumer clarity, condition-based design, and high-value, person-centered care. Previously, he served as Senior Vice President and Chief Health Officer at Blue Shield of California, further strengthening his experience leading clinical strategy and healthcare innovation at scale.

His experience helping turn innovative healthcare models into scalable solutions is particularly valuable to PotentiaMetrics as the company expands Personalized Shared Decision Making across the healthcare ecosystem. As PotentiaMetrics grows Capire360 and Ardynn and brings its solutions to more health plans, employers, providers, and patients, Dr. Thygeson's experience building, implementing, and scaling innovation across the healthcare system will help guide the company's next stage of development.

“Bringing Marcus into this role is a significant moment for PotentiaMetrics,” said Robert Palmer, Founder and CEO of PotentiaMetrics.“There are very few leaders who bring together his depth of clinical expertise, understanding of the healthcare system, and proven ability to innovate within it. From his leadership at Blue Shield of California to helping advance a new model of health coverage at Surest, Marcus has demonstrated an ability to translate ambitious ideas into solutions that can work at scale. That experience is an enormous asset as we continue building and expanding Personalized Shared Decision Making as a fundamentally more personalized approach to healthcare decision-making. We've already seen the value of his perspective as an advisor, and we are incredibly fortunate to have him step into this leadership role.”

As Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Thygeson will guide PotentiaMetrics' clinical strategy and oversee the clinical data registries and analytics platforms that power Capire360. He will also work closely with the Ardynn advocacy team to ensure its advocates have the tools and evidence needed to support people facing complex cancer decisions.

“PotentiaMetrics is tackling one of the most important challenges in healthcare: how to make the enormous amount of information we have about treatments and outcomes meaningful to the individual person making a decision,” said Dr. Thygeson.“I'm excited to expand my role with the company and help build a model that combines rigorous evidence with the goals, preferences, and circumstances of the person receiving care.”

Dr. Thygeson serves on the Board of Directors of the Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative, and until recently he also served on the National Committee for Quality Assurance's Performance Measurement Committee. He earned his medical degree from Harvard Medical School and his Master of Public Health from the University of Minnesota and is board-certified in Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology.

The appointment also marks a meaningful transition for longtime PotentiaMetrics leader Jerry Henderson, MD, MBA, who is transitioning from his role as Chief Medical Officer and Chief Medical Information Officer to become Chief Applications Officer at Beacon Health System in South Bend, Indiana. Dr. Henderson will remain an important part of PotentiaMetrics in an advisory capacity.

During his years with PotentiaMetrics, Jerry has been instrumental in shaping the clinical, informatics, and analytic foundation of the company's work. His expertise, leadership, and commitment to the PotentiaMetrics mission have influenced not only the solutions the company has built, but the team behind them.

“Jerry has been an extraordinary colleague, partner, and friend, and his impact on PotentiaMetrics is difficult to overstate,” Palmer said.“He has been there through some of the most important stages of our development, helping us solve difficult problems, challenging us to think differently, and always bringing an incredible depth of knowledge and integrity to the work. While we will miss having him alongside us every day, we're extremely happy for Jerry and his family as they begin this new chapter. And we're grateful that this isn't goodbye. Jerry will remain a trusted advisor and an important part of the PotentiaMetrics family.”

Dr. Thygeson's appointment reflects PotentiaMetrics' continued investment in world-class clinical leadership as the company expands Personalized Shared Decision Making across the healthcare ecosystem. By bringing together personalized real-world outcomes information and advocate-led support, PotentiaMetrics is working to make PSDM a standard component of complex healthcare decision-making.

About PotentiaMetrics

PotentiaMetrics is a healthcare analytics company based in Austin, Texas, helping patients and clinicians make informed, personalised treatment decisions. Founded in 2015, the company combines clinical expertise, advanced statistical modelling and real-world patient data to support people facing complex conditions, including cancer and end-stage renal disease.

Its Capire360 platform translates outcomes data from millions of patients into personalised insights, helping healthcare professionals and individuals understand treatment options, potential outcomes and trade-offs. Ardynn, its independent cancer advocacy service, combines these insights with dedicated human support to help patients align treatment choices with their priorities, values and quality-of-life goals.

Working with employers, health plans and healthcare providers, PotentiaMetrics supports shared decision-making through information grounded in the experiences of patients with similar characteristics and diagnoses. Its mission is to make personalised outcomes insights a standard part of healthcare, enabling decisions that reflect what matters most to each individual.

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