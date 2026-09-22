A Gripping Political Thriller Warns Against The Rise Of Narcissistic Power

MENAFN - GetNews) Gary Phillips Marcus Releases Killer A Riveting Story of Betrayal, Corruption, and the Dangerous Pursuit of Power

ARIZONA, USA - Sept. 22, 2026 - Author Gary Phillips Marcus delivers an electrifying political thriller in his debut novel, Killer, a suspense filled story that explores the devastating consequences of narcissism, manipulation, and unchecked ambition.

Set against the backdrop of a high stakes presidential campaign, Killer follows Henry Zumwalt, a man who has spent twenty five years living under the shadow of a murder he did not commit. Framed by his own twin brother, a charismatic but psychopathic mastermind, Henry must uncover the truth before his brother ascends to the highest office in the nation.

More than a thrilling page turner, Killer confronts urgent modern issues that resonate deeply in today's political and social climate. Through suspense, psychological tension, and powerful storytelling, Marcus challenges readers to reflect on the dangers of electing narcissistic personalities into positions of authority.

“I wanted to stop narcissistic psychopaths from attaining high political office,” Marcus explains.“The novel is designed not only to entertain readers, but also to encourage them to think critically about leadership, morality, and the consequences of addiction.”

The novel also highlights the often overlooked impact of alcoholism, drawing attention to the staggering reality that alcohol related deaths continue to outnumber fatalities from all illegal drugs combined.

Gary Phillips Marcus brings a uniquely informed perspective to his writing. A successful lawyer and entrepreneur, Marcus developed the Falls Creek Hydroelectric Power Plant, which received the Oregon Governor's Energy Award for environmental compatibility. After owning the plant for 35 years, he pursued his lifelong dream of becoming a novelist.

Marcus hopes Killer will become the first installment in a compelling thriller series that tackles complex contemporary issues while keeping readers fully engaged from beginning to end.

Gary and his wife divide their time between Eugene, Oregon, and Tucson, Arizona.

About the Author

Gary Phillips Marcus is a lawyer, entrepreneur, and award winning developer of environmentally compatible hydroelectric power projects. Killer marks his debut novel and the realization of a lifelong passion for storytelling.

Availability

Killer is available now.

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