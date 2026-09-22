Inaugural Japan Festival Eustis Wins Four Statewide Awards After Drawing More Than 8,200 Attendees

MENAFN - GetNews)"2027 Festival poster"The inaugural Japan Festival Eustis welcomed more than 8,200 attendees and earned four statewide honors: a Bronze VISIT FLORIDA Flagler Award for Best New Event and three second-place FFEA SUNsational Awards. Presented by Arching Oaks Japanese Arts & Culture Center and the Florida Budokan, the festival will return to downtown Eustis as an expanded two-day celebration on March 20–21, 2027.

EUSTIS, Fla. - September 22, 2026 - The inaugural Japan Festival Eustis has received four statewide tourism and festival-industry honors following its highly successful debut in historic downtown Eustis.

Presented by Arching Oaks Japanese Arts & Culture Center on March 28, 2026, the festival welcomed more than 8,200 visitors from throughout Central Florida for a day of Japanese music, traditional arts, martial-arts demonstrations, cultural activities, food and family programming.

Japan Festival Eustis received a Bronze VISIT FLORIDA Flagler Award for Best New Event. The festival also earned three second-place Florida Festivals & Events Association SUNsational Awards in the categories of Best New Event, Community Outreach and PR/Media.

“To see more than 8,200 people gather in downtown Eustis to experience Japanese culture was extraordinary,” said Sabastian Velilla, president of Arching Oaks Japanese Arts & Culture Center.“These awards recognize not only the festival itself, but also the tremendous work of our volunteers, performers, vendors, community partners and supporters. Together, we demonstrated that meaningful cultural exchange can have a powerful impact on a community.”

The City of Eustis supported the event by providing essential police, fire, public-works and logistical services. The festival also welcomed distinguished guests and representatives from local, state and Japanese diplomatic organizations.

The event grew from Arching Oaks' longstanding work to preserve and share traditional Japanese culture in Central Florida. Located on a 20-acre campus in Eustis, the nonprofit organization provides Japanese arts and crafts workshops, cultural education, community outreach, language instruction, tea and incense programs, Japanese garden experiences and traditional martial-arts training through Florida Budokan.

Following the success of the inaugural event, Japan Festival Eustis will return to downtown Eustis as an expanded two-day celebration on Saturday and Sunday, March 20–21, 2027.

The 2027 festival will build upon the inaugural program with additional performances, demonstrations, cultural experiences, vendors and family activities. Further announcements regarding performers, participating organizations, sponsorship opportunities and vendor registration will be released in the coming months.

“Japan Festival Eustis has become an important extension of our mission,” Velilla said.“By expanding to two days, we will be able to offer visitors an even deeper experience while strengthening the cultural relationship between Japan, Eustis and the wider Florida community.”

About Arching Oaks Japanese Arts & Culture Center

Arching Oaks Japanese Arts & Culture Center, also known as Kashimon Nihon Bijutsu Kaikan, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in Eustis, Florida. Founded to preserve and share traditional Japanese arts, crafts, culture and budo, Arching Oaks operates a 20-acre cultural campus offering educational programs, workshops, community outreach and martial-arts instruction through Florida Budokan. The organization is volunteer operated and serves students, families, veterans and community groups throughout Central Florida.

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