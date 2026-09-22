Training Course In Ramtha Equips Women With Small Business, Entrepreneurship Skills

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Ramtha, Sept. 22 (Petra) -- A four-day training course on small business management began Tuesday at the Sahl Huran Integrated Youth Center in Ramtha, with the participation of 30 women aged 18-50.

The course is part of the Masar Program, supported by the International Islamic Charitable Organization of Kuwait and implemented by the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation in cooperation with the Ramtha-based Takaful Association.

The training aims to build participants' knowledge and skills in small project management and entrepreneurship, focusing on developing an entrepreneurial mindset and the behaviors needed to succeed in the workplace.

Tuesday's opening session addressed self-empowerment and entrepreneurial behavior, introducing participants to the concept and importance of small projects, along with the work values, life skills and behaviors entrepreneurs need. The sessions combined discussion with practical exercises to help participants apply the concepts covered during the training.

The course is part of the Masar Program, which seeks to expand economic empowerment opportunities, build beneficiaries' capacities, and link training with practical skills needed to develop businesses and create sustainable income opportunities.

//Petra// NQ