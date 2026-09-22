Five Killed, 25 Injured In Gaza

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 22 (Petra) – Five Palestinians were killed and 25 others injured in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours amid Israeli attacks, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza reported on Tuesday.

According to the Palestinian news agency, WAFA, the ministry reported that the death toll since the ceasefire took effect on October 11, 2025, has risen to 1,399, while 4,863 people have been injured. The bodies of 834 people have also been recovered from under the rubble during the same period.

The ministry added that the cumulative toll since the start of the Israeli offensive on Gaza has reached 73,919 deaths and 174,977 injuries.

//Petra// AO