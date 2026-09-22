Zakat Fund Approves Nearly JD100,000 To Settle Debts Of 117 Women

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 22 (Petra) – The Zakat Fund's Board of Directors on Tuesday approved the payment of nearly JD100,000 in outstanding financial liabilities owed by 117 indebted women who met the fund's eligibility criteria.

The fund provides assistance through Zakat, an obligatory form of almsgiving in Islam under which eligible Muslims give a prescribed portion of their wealth to designated beneficiaries.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Mohammad Khalaileh.

The board also approved the renovation of 13 homes belonging to low-income families across several areas of the Kingdom, following the completion of required technical assessments, as well as a number of rehabilitation projects aimed at empowering eligible families.

Members reviewed the fund's financial position and discussed decisions and recommendations related to the work of Zakat committees operating across the Kingdom.

Khalaileh highlighted the importance of the trust placed in the Zakat Fund by Zakat payers and donors, noting its role in supporting eligible families and strengthening social solidarity.

//Petra// AO