Crown Prince Meets In New York With Ceos Of Two Global US Companies

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - HRH Crown Prince Hussein on Monday met with Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, and Hamza Alsarhan, founder and CEO of OpsHeaven Technologies, which specialises in artificial intelligence solutions.

The meeting with Khosrowshahi covered areas of potential cooperation in the tourism services sector, ways of coordination with the“Jordan Source” initiative, and the expansion of Uber's services in Jordan, according to a Royal Court statement.

Discussions with Alsarhan centred on intellectual property cooperation in Jordan, and opportunities to drive technological and artificial intelligence innovation in the Kingdom through National Council for Future Technology initiatives.

Director of the Office of the Crown Prince Zaid Baqain attended both meetings, held on the sidelines of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Sami Smeirat attended the meeting with Uber's CEO