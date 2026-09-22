Mohammad Rizwan Questioned Over Alleged Online Betting Links

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Reports have emerged that Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Rizwan has been questioned in connection with online betting and gambling. However, the available notice does not identify any specific match or offence.

According to the report, Rizwan had previously refused an alleged betting sponsorship offer worth around Rs100 million. He also declined to display the logo of such an organisation on his playing kit.

According to an earlier report by The News International, Rizwan and Babar Azam had rejected substantial financial offers from surrogate betting brands. Correspondence sent by the players' management teams reportedly stated that they would not promote betting-related companies.

The report further stated that while captaining Multan Sultans during the Pakistan Super League, Rizwan allegedly refused to display the logo of a surrogate betting company on his kit.

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Speaking to The News, former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif said Rizwan had covered the betting company's logo on his kit with tape and was consequently deemed liable for punishment, while players who did not cover the logos were considered eligible for rewards. According to Latif, Gary Kirsten appointed Rizwan as captain on October 27, 2024, which reportedly angered the board, and Kirsten resigned the following day.

In the current matter, it has been reported that Rizwan's mobile phone was taken into custody after the conclusion of the second Test at Lord's on August 31, 2026, and was later brought to Pakistan. Questions have also been raised about the procedure followed in taking the phone into custody and the legal jurisdiction involved.

However, the relevant authorities have so far not clarified the basis of the action against the cricketer, while the notice also does not provide details of any specific incident or alleged violation.

Thus, Rizwan, who had previously rejected commercial offers linked to betting, has now come under scrutiny in a case related to online gambling. However, the final situation will only become clear once the investigation is completed.