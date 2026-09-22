Ukraine's USF Have Struck 300 Vessels Of Russia's Shadow Fleet As Of Today
Operation“MoLoChKa” has been underway for 11 weeks, since July 6,“Madyar” said.
“Three hundred vessels of the shadow fleet have been tracked down and disabled in the Sea of Azov (134 vessels) and the Black Sea (166) by the Birds of the USF,” Brovdi said.Read also: Russia doubles LNG shadow fleet in a year to boost gas exports – Bloomberg
As previously reported by Ukrinform, the USF have struck 300 Russian air defense assets in temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories and Russia since the beginning of the year.
Photo for illustrative purposes
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