MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this, citing USF Commander, Robert“Madyar” Brovdi, in a Facebook post.

Operation“MoLoChKa” has been underway for 11 weeks, since July 6,“Madyar” said.

“Three hundred vessels of the shadow fleet have been tracked down and disabled in the Sea of Azov (134 vessels) and the Black Sea (166) by the Birds of the USF,” Brovdi said.

Russia doubles LNG shadow fleet in a year to boost gas exports – Bloomberg

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the USF have struck 300 Russian air defense assets in temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories and Russia since the beginning of the year.

Photo for illustrative purposes