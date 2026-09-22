At Least Five Ballistic Missiles Used: Russian Strike Destroys Naftogaz Facility In Poltava Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this, citing the Naftogaz Group's post on Telegra.

“At least five missiles struck technological facilities that had already been shut down and out of operation for a long time. Since 2022, this facility has been targeted by Russian attacks dozens of times, using both drones and missiles, and its equipment had long been disabled and rendered inoperable,” the popst reads said.

The latest strike caused critical damage, effectively making it impossible to restore and operate the facility, Naftogaz said.

, ORLEN agree on new supplies of LNG, oil product

As reported, Russian forces attacked Ukrnafta's production sites overnight on September 3.

Photo for illustrative purposes, and sourced from @DijlahTv / X