Ukraine Receives $841M From WB For Pension Payments
“Ukraine has secured $841 million from the World Bank, backed by guarantees from the Government of Canada. The funds will be used to reimburse the state budget for pension expenditures,” the post reads.
The financing was secured under the PEACE in Ukraine program pursuant to agreements reached in September. The total value of the project has already reached $54.3 billion.
This is the largest project in the World Bank's history and one of the key mechanisms for supporting Ukraine's financial resilience, Koretskyi said.Read also: Ukraine receives USD 3.35B from World Bank
As reported, the government plans to complete work by October 15 on the documents required to secure $29.5 billion in international financing this year.
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