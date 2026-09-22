Number Of Referees For Baku World Judo Championships Announced

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Sixteen referees will officiate at the 2026 Senior World Judo Championships to be held in Baku.

A total of 16 referees will work at the tournament, while four refereeing supervisors and three Refereeing Directors will oversee their work.

Among the officials will be Azerbaijani referee Nazim Umbayev, an "A" category international referee and a member of the AJF Refereeing Commission.

The 2026 Senior World Judo Championships will take place at the National Gymnastics Arena from October 4 to 11.

The championships are expected to feature 644 athletes from 96 countries across six continents, according to the International Judo Federation (IJF). The individual competition will include 346 men and 298 women across the 14 Olympic weight categories.

The individual events will be held from October 4 to 10, with two men's and women's weight categories contested each day. The mixed team competition will conclude the championships on October 11.