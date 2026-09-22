Acrobatic Gymnasts Stand Out At World Championships In Pesaro

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan's junior acrobatic gymnasts have won two medals at the 30th Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships in Pesaro, Italy.

The country was represented by a men's group comprising Yusif Huseynzade, Rasul Amiraslanov, Timur Khamidulin and Sarkhan Aghayev, a women's pair of Hokuma Aliyeva and Fidan Rashidova, and a women's group featuring Aylin Mammadova, Ayan Hajili and Firuza Gasimzade.

The men's and women's groups successfully advanced from the qualification round to the final.

In the decisive stage, the women's group of Aylin Mammadova, Ayan Hajili and Firuza Gasimzade scored 27.650 points to claim the silver medal.

The men's group of Yusif Huseynzade, Rasul Amiraslanov, Timur Khamidulin and Sarkhan Aghayev earned the bronze medal with 27.200 points.

It was the first participation of Azerbaijan's junior men's gymnasts in the 30th Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships and their first medal at the event.

The 30th Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships are being held in Pesaro, Italy, from September 24 to 27, 2026, at the Vitrifrigo Arena.

The event is organized under World Gymnastics and is one of the sport's major international competitions.

The championships feature competitions in men's pairs, women's pairs, mixed pairs, men's groups and women's groups, with 252 acrobats from 30 countries listed for the event.