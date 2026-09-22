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Russian Ambassador To Armenia Kopyrkin Could Leave Post In 2027

Russian Ambassador To Armenia Kopyrkin Could Leave Post In 2027


2026-09-22 07:10:55
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Russia is considering replacing its ambassador to Armenia, Sergey Kopyrkin, and has reportedly already begun looking for a potential successor.

Armenian media reported that Kopyrkin could leave Yerevan by January 2027. He has served as Russia's ambassador to Armenia since April 2018.

According to the informarion, the Kremlin is dissatisfied with the diplomat's performance, particularly his alleged failure to establish effective communication with both the Armenian authorities and pro-Russian circles in the country.

The information about Kopyrkin's possible resignation has not been officially confirmed. In January 2026, he continued to hold meetings with representatives of the Armenian authorities.

Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan decided to recall Armenia's ambassador to Russia, Gurgen Arsenyan.

Pashinyan is reportedly dissatisfied with Arsenyan's performance. The prime minister believes that the ambassador has failed to ease tensions in relations between Armenia and Russia.

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AzerNews

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