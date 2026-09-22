US Lawmaker Supports Turkiye's Return To F-35 Production Program

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

US Congressman Joe Wilson has voiced support for Turkiye's return to the F-35 fighter jet production program and the lifting of sanctions imposed on Ankara under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA).

Wilson made the remarks in an interview with Anadolu Agency.

Asked whether he supports delivering the F-35 fighter jets already purchased by Turkiye and restoring the country to the aircraft's production program, Wilson answered in the affirmative.

“Yes, I support that, and I hope the existing issues can be resolved. Ultimately, let's go back to the starting point: Turkiye is a great ally of America, America is an ally of Turkiye, and we want to achieve mutual benefit,” the congressman said.

Wilson also expressed hope that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Donald Trump will succeed in resolving their differences over Russia's S-400 air defense systems and Turkiye's participation in the F-35 program.

Wilson is co-chair of the Congressional Caucus on US-Turkiye Relations.