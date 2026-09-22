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President: Today We Have Substantial Reserve Generating Capacities

President: Today We Have Substantial Reserve Generating Capacities


2026-09-22 07:10:55
(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

“We resolved all issues related to electricity and created a very robust potential. Today, our reserve generating capacities are quite substantial,” said President Ilham Aliyev during a meeting dedicated to the State Program on the development of the mining and metallurgical industry.

“Certain volumes are also exported, but in the coming years, this export will become large-scale-especially considering that there is great concern and a shortage in global markets regarding energy resources, including electricity, fuel, and natural gas-all essential products that ensure energy security. In short, the global picture is right before our eyes,” the head of state added.

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