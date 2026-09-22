President Ilham Aliyev: The New Program Reflects Our Agenda On The Socio-Economic Development Of Regions

MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

“The Program on the development of the mining and metallurgical industry must be implemented in just four years-fully executed between 2027 and 2030,” said President Ilham Aliyev during a meeting dedicated to the State Program on the development of the mining and metallurgical industry.

The head of state noted that the new program to be adopted also reflects the agenda regarding the socio-economic development of the regions.