President Ilham Aliyev: The New Program Reflects Our Agenda On The Socio-Economic Development Of Regions
“The Program on the development of the mining and metallurgical industry must be implemented in just four years-fully executed between 2027 and 2030,” said President Ilham Aliyev during a meeting dedicated to the State Program on the development of the mining and metallurgical industry.
The head of state noted that the new program to be adopted also reflects the agenda regarding the socio-economic development of the regions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment