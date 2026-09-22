Sophie Perry

Research Fellow, Centre for Food Policy, City St George's, University of London

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Sophie is a Research Fellow within the Centre for Food Policy working on the Joined up Landscapes Project. She is a social scientist with particular interest in research on socioecological system change in ways that foreground participation and justice. Her research has explored food and farming systems, environmental education and socioecological change, and food sovereignity.

Sophie is also a keen practitioner, having worked on multiple food and farming projects including setting up a mushroom growing project and mycology education programme in partnership with a school, and facilitating the development of a participatory community food growing project on a North London council estate.

Sophie holds a PhD in Environmental and Climate Education from King's College London, and an MSc in Science, Technology and Society from University College London.

–present Research Fellow, Centre for Food Policy, City St George's, University of London

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