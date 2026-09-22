Jose Castro

I am a Senior Lecturer in Physical Education and Youth Sport at Cardiff Metropolitan University, with a research focus on how game-based and learner-centred pedagogies, operationalised through qualitative and applied methodologies, can drive inclusive, scalable transformation across sports coaching, physical education and youth sport.

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