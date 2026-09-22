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Jose Castro

Jose Castro


2026-09-22 07:10:04
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Senior Lecturer in Physical Education and Youth Sport, Cardiff Metropolitan University
Profile Articles

I am a Senior Lecturer in Physical Education and Youth Sport at Cardiff Metropolitan University, with a research focus on how game-based and learner-centred pedagogies, operationalised through qualitative and applied methodologies, can drive inclusive, scalable transformation across sports coaching, physical education and youth sport.

Experience
  • –present Senior Lecturer in Physical Education and Youth Sport, Cardiff Metropolitan University
Education
  • 2019 Cardiff Metropolitan University, PhD in Pedagogy

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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