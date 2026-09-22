Uzbekistan's UZ-SAT Secures Authorized Amazon Leo Distributor Status

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan's Uztelecom and its subsidiary UZ-SAT have signed an agreement with Amazon Leo to distribute the company's low-Earth-orbit satellite connectivity services in Uzbekistan, today in Tashkent.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbek Ministry of Digital Technologies, following the ICT Week in Uzbekistan 2026 event.

According to the Ministry, under the agreement, UZ-SAT will provide customers in Uzbekistan with connectivity solutions using Amazon Leo's satellite network and capabilities. The service is intended to complement existing terrestrial networks rather than replace them, particularly in areas where deploying fiber-optic or other conventional infrastructure is difficult or less economically efficient.

“The partnership with Amazon Leo will allow us to expand connectivity in areas where traditional terrestrial infrastructure is limited,” UZ-SAT CEO Bakhrom Azimov said.“Our goal is to make modern digital technologies accessible regardless of where people live or work.”

Amazon Leo Global Business Head Trevor Vieweg said the partnership would combine the company's satellite technology with local expertise.

“We are pleased to bring low-Earth-orbit connectivity to Uzbekistan and provide reliable, high-speed internet to the communities and businesses that need it most,” Vieweg said.

Uztelecom currently provides connectivity to 96% of Uzbekistan's populated areas and operates 378,802 kilometers of fiber-optic communication lines, according to the company.

Meanwhile, Amazon Leo is Amazon's low-Earth-orbit satellite network designed to provide high-speed, reliable internet connectivity in locations where traditional telecommunications infrastructure is limited.

The satellite service could provide additional connectivity options for residents of remote communities, supporting access to digital government services, distance education, telemedicine, remote work and online communications. For businesses, the technology could support connectivity for production facilities and infrastructure located in hard-to-reach areas.

The agreement was announced as part of the 5th Tashkent International Investment Forum and the launch of ICT Week Uzbekistan 2026, marking another step in Uzbekistan's efforts to expand international technology cooperation and digital infrastructure.