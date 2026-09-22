Accelevation Launches Roadshow For Proposed Initial Public Offering

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMISBURG, Ohio, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accelevation Holdings Corp. (“Accelevation”) today announced the launch of the roadshow for its proposed initial public offering of 30,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock, including 8,635,165 shares offered by Accelevation and 21,364,835 shares offered by certain selling stockholders. In addition, the selling stockholders intend to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,500,000 shares of Class A common stock. The initial public offering price is currently expected to be between $20.00 and $24.00 per share. Accelevation has applied to list its shares on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol“ACCV.”

Accelevation intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to purchase newly issued units in Accelevation Holdings LLC. In turn, Accelevation Holdings LLC intends to apply the balance of the net proceeds it receives from Accelevation to repay indebtedness, pay expenses incurred in connection with the offering and certain organizational transactions and for general corporate purposes. Accelevation will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of shares of Class A common stock by the selling stockholders.

Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint lead bookrunning managers for the proposed offering. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Barclays and BofA Securities are acting as joint bookrunning managers. Houlihan Lokey, Baird, William Blair, Piper Sandler and Wolfe | Nomura Alliance are acting as additional bookrunners. A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at Alternatively, copies of the preliminary prospectus may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, Second Floor, New York, NY 10014; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by email at....

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Accelevation

Accelevation is a leading designer, manufacturer and installer of customized structural, electrical and mechanical systems for mission-critical infrastructure. Its vertically integrated model combines U.S.-based manufacturing and nationwide field service capabilities to move customers faster from design through deployment with innovative, factory-built solutions engineered for speed, scalability and certainty. Accelevation solves complex needs at scale while investing in its communities, growing the skilled trades and creating opportunities for people to build lasting careers and share in the value they create. Accelevation's principal executive offices are located at 9555 N. Springboro Pike, Suite 400, Miamisburg, Ohio 45342, and its telephone number is (937) 258-0616.

CONTACT: For further information: Investor Relations Contact: Larry De Maria... +1 (937) 560-1133 Media Contact: Chandler Martin... +1 (937) 802-2931