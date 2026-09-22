Gogo And Insitu Collaborate On Group 3 UAS Connectivity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BROOMFIELD, Colo., Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gogo Special Missions, the military/government division of Gogo (NASDAQ: GOGO), and Insitu, a Boeing company, announced today the successful completion of testing and integration of a new, modified high-speed satellite connectivity solution, tailored specifically for Group 3 Uncrewed Aerial Systems (UAS). The leading Group 3 UAS OEM and the leading Global UAS connectivity supplier have partnered to optimize the Gogo Galileo HDX antenna for installation on Insitu's Integrator UAS.

“The Integrator UAS offers theater-level range and capacity for multiple customer payloads. Adding an ITAR-free, high-speed SATCOM option is an essential capability for our global customers-extending command and control and allowing seamless backhaul of sensor data with minimal latency. We are pleased to partner with Gogo, which will deliver a turnkey solution that includes UAS equipment, satellite services, and 24/7 support,” says John Kelly, Vice President of Growth of Insitu.

“The collaboration with Insitu is particularly exciting, as it gives us the opportunity to modify our proven HDX solution, specifically to address the fast-growing Group 3 UAS market,” explains Ben Massey, Senior Vice-President & General Manager of Gogo Special Missions.“With our antenna system further optimized for size and weight, Insitu customers will now be able to access high-speed, global internet over Eutelsat's OneWeb LEO satellite constellation, with a single line replaceable unit (LRU) configuration.”

The two companies successfully completed integration and testing of the customized Gogo Galileo HDX on the Integrator this month, alongside the FLARES Vertical Take-off and Landing kit. This new capability requires minimal deck space, can launch in high seas and gusty winds, and requires zero aircraft modifications.





Photo caption: Gogo Special Missions and Insitu have successfully completed testing and integration of a new, modified high-speed satellite connectivity solution tailored specifically for Group 3 Uncrewed Aerial Systems (UAS).

About Gogo

Gogo has been the trusted connectivity infrastructure partner for military and government operations and business aviation for three decades. Rather than promoting a single network or technology, Gogo Special Missions has a network-neutral approach, helping military and government customers navigate an increasingly complex communications landscape by combining deep market knowledge and global aviation expertise to identify, integrate and support the connectivity solution best suited to each mission and operational requirement.

Providing access to a complete connectivity ecosystem through a single trusted partner, Gogo Special Missions offers onboard hardware, software, air-to-ground and multi-orbit, multi-band satellite connectivity, service plans, and 24/7/365 multilingual customer support. The company's interoperable solutions securely connect crewed and uncrewed aircraft across the operational theatre, enabling seamless communications in any mission environment. Dedicated to customer success, Gogo Special Missions delivers the flexibility, resilience and choice customers need while ensuring predictable pricing and future-proof technology.

From ISR and command-and-control missions to executive transport, humanitarian operations and emergency response, Gogo delivers secure, reliable, mission-critical connectivity that enables customers to execute every mission with confidence.

About Insitu

Boeing subsidiary Insitu is a pioneer in the design, development, production, and operation of high-performance, cost-effective, resilient, VTOL-capable UAS and AI-enabled software solutions. Insitu's technologies have helped the armed forces of 35 nations make quicker, more informed decisions to bring warfighters home safely.

With offices in the US, Australia, the UK, and the UAE, Insitu has manufactured and fielded more than 3,500 UAS and provides operations and support networks in every hemisphere of the globe. Learn more at Insitu.com.

Media contacts

Caroline Phaneuf – Arena Group

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+1 514 778 5092

Stacey Giglio

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+1 321 361 6101

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain disclosures in this press release and related comments by our management include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our business outlook, industry, business strategy, plans, goals and expectations concerning our market position, international expansion, future technologies, future operations, margins, profitability, future efficiencies, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources and other financial and operating information. When used in this discussion, the words“anticipate,”“assume,”“believe,”“budget,”“continue,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“forecast,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“should,”“will,”“future” and the negative of these or similar terms and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements in this press release. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations regarding future events, results or outcomes. These expectations may or may not be realized. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give you no assurance these expectations will prove to have been correct. Some of these expectations may be based upon assumptions, data or judgments that prove to be incorrect. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, the following: our ability to continue to generate revenue from the provision of our connectivity and other service offerings; our development and fixed-price contracts; our reliance on our key OEMs and dealers for equipment sales; our dependence on single-source, third party satellite network providers; the impact of competition; our ability to maintain high-quality customer support; our reliance on third parties for equipment components and services; our participation in U.S. government contracts; our participation in non-U.S. government contracts; the finite useful life of satellites; the impact of global supply chain and logistics issues, tariffs and inflationary trends; the continued expansion of our business outside of the United States; foreign currency risk; our ability to recruit, train and retain highly skilled employees, and the loss of any key personnel; the impact of pandemics or other outbreaks of contagious diseases, and the measures implemented to combat them; the impact of adverse economic conditions; our ability to fully utilize portions of our deferred tax assets; the impact of attention to climate change, conservation measures and other sustainability-related matters; our ability to evaluate or pursue strategic opportunities; our ability to integrate Satcom Direct's business, and the potential failure to realize or delay in realizing all of the anticipated benefits of the acquisition; the changes in executive management that occurred as part of the Satcom Direct acquisition; our ability to develop and deploy Gogo 5G, Gogo Galileo or other next generation technologies; our ability to maintain our rights to use our licensed 4Mhz of ATG spectrum in the United States and obtain rights to additional spectrum if needed; the impact of service interruptions or delays, cyberattacks, technology failures, equipment damage or system disruptions or failures; the impact of assertions by third parties of infringement, misappropriation or other violations; our ability to innovate and provide products and services; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; risks associated with the use of artificial intelligence in our products and services; the impact of our use of open-source software; the impact of equipment failure or material defects or errors in our software; our ability to comply with applicable foreign ownership limitations; the impact of government regulation of communication networks, and the internet; the ongoing partial government shutdown; our possession and use of personal information; risks associated with participation in the FCC Reimbursement Program; our ability to comply with anti-bribery, anti-corruption and anti-money laundering laws; the extent of expenses, liabilities or business disruptions resulting from litigation; the impact of global climate change and legal, regulatory or market responses to it; the impact of the distribution of income among various jurisdictions in which we operate as well as changes in tax law or regulation on our U.S. and non-U.S. tax liabilities; the impact of changes in laws and regulations on U.S. government contractors; the impact of our substantial indebtedness; our ability to obtain additional financing to refinance or repay our existing indebtedness the impact of restrictions and limitations in the agreements and instruments governing our debt; the impact of an increase in interest rates; the impact of a substantial portion of our indebtedness being secured by substantially all of our assets; the impact of a substantial change in rating assigned by a rating agency; the volatility of our stock price; our ability to fully utilize our tax losses; the dilutive impact of future stock issuances; the impact of our stockholder concentration; our ability to fulfill the obligations of being a public company; the impact of an identified material weakness in our internal controls; the impact of certain provisions of our charter, bylaws, and Delaware law; and other factors listed under the caption“Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 27, 2026 and in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the SEC.

Any one of these factors or a combination of these factors could materially affect our financial condition or future results of operations and could influence whether any forward-looking statements contained in this report ultimately prove to be accurate. Our forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and you should not place undue reliance on them. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at