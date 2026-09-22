ABBYY Launches Fineparser To Close The Document Parsing Gap Threatening 60% Of Enterprise AI Deployments

Solving the document parsing gap in enterprise AI

According to Gartner, 60% of AI projects will be abandoned through 2026 due to a lack of AI-ready data, with poor document parsing at the point of ingestion identified as a primary cause. Gartner also warns that AI costs will exceed the average developer's salary by 2028 due to rising token spend, a burden that compounds when downstream LLMs are forced to make sense of raw, poorly parsed document content. FineParser addresses these challenges by combining ABBYY's decades of Document AI expertise with modern deployment flexibility to prepare business documents ready for AI systems.

Delivered as a CPU-only Docker container that deploys in minutes, FineParser enables organizations to process documents on-premises or within their preferred cloud environment without requiring GPUs or external data transfers. The solution produces structured outputs in AI native document format DocLang, JSON, and XML formats while preserving critical elements such as tables, reading order, headings, and document hierarchy. DocLang output is specifically optimized for AI consumption, reducing the token load passed to downstream models and directly lowering AI infrastructure costs at scale.

"Developers have defaulted to open-source or cloud tools to try to solve their consistent parsing failures and have sacrificed accuracy as a result. Some solutions even admit they can only get 87% content faithfulness," said Maxime Vermeir, Vice President of AI Strategy at ABBYY. "FineParser is the enterprise-grade solution that produces the structured, AI-ready document outputs that modern AI workflows require. No more hallucinations, broken tables, or lost reading order. It just works."

Document parsing with decades of expertise

Built on ABBYY FineReader Engine, which has been deployed across enterprise environments for more than three decades, FineParser supports 208 languages and scripts, including Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Arabic, Hebrew, Indic languages, Thai, Latin, and Cyrillic character sets. Its advanced preprocessing capabilities automatically improve image quality before recognition to maximize accuracy on scanned documents, photographed content, handwritten text, forms, and barcodes.

Purpose-built and available now

FineParser is designed for a wide range of use cases, including financial services processing, healthcare records management, legal document analysis, and multilingual business operations. By preserving document structure and context throughout the extraction process, FineParser helps improve the quality and reliability of downstream AI outputs.

FineParser is available immediately at , including a free tier supporting up to 1,000 pages per month. Document data is processed entirely within the customer's environment and is never transmitted to ABBYY or third-party services. For organizations with highly regulated or air-gapped environments, the same capabilities can also be deployed using ABBYY FineReader Engine.

Learn the difference between document parsing tools by visiting How to Evaluate a Document Parser for Production.

About ABBYY

ABBYY helps organizations optimize processes, accelerate decisions, and drive better outcomes with purpose-built Document AI. More than 10,000 enterprises, including many Fortune 500 companies, rely on ABBYY's 35 years of innovation to leverage business data to improve the way we work and live. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, and offices in 13 countries, ABBYY leads the way for smarter agentic automation. For more information, visit and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

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Editorial Contact:

Gina Ray

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