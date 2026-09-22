Premier American Uranium Announces Board Leadership Transition

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --announces that Mr. Tim Rotolo has resigned as Chairman and a director of the Company, effective September 21, 2026. Michael Harrison, a current director of PUR, has been appointed Chairman of the Board.

Mr. Rotolo has played an important leadership role in PUR since its formation in late 2023, initially serving as the Company's Chief Executive Officer before transitioning to Chairman in March 2024. During his tenure, PUR significantly expanded its U.S. uranium portfolio through the acquisitions of American Future Fuel Corporation and Nuclear Fuels Inc. and recently announced a strategic transaction with DISA Uranium Corporation. Mr. Rotolo indicated that his decision follows the achievement of an important milestone in the strategy Sachem Cove helped establish for PUR: building a meaningful U.S. uranium platform and attracting a strategic partner capable of supporting its next phase of growth. The Company's recently announced transaction with DISA Uranium represents the realization of that strategy.

Colin Healey, Chief Executive Officer of PUR, commented,“On behalf of the Board and management team, I would like to thank Tim for his leadership and significant contributions to PUR. From serving as PUR's first CEO to guiding the Company as Chairman, Tim has been instrumental in building the business and establishing the foundation we have today. We are pleased that Sachem Cove will remain PUR's largest shareholder and continue to support the Company as we enter our next phase of growth.”

Tim Rotolo, commented,“When Sachem Cove backed PUR, our thesis was that a disciplined consolidator with the right team could build a meaningful U.S. uranium platform and attract the type of strategic partner capable of accelerating its development. The recent transaction with DISA Uranium represents the realization of that thesis and positions PUR exceptionally well for its next chapter. With that strategic relationship now in place, I believe this is the right time for me to step away from the Board and focus on Sachem Cove's other commitments. I am proud of what the team has accomplished since PUR's formation and confident in its ability to execute the strategy from here. Sachem Cove remains PUR's largest shareholder, and we look forward to continuing to support the Company from the shareholder side.”

Mr. Harrison has served as a director of PUR since its formation and brings more than 30 years of mining, capital markets and transaction experience. As Managing Partner of Sprott Streaming and Royalty, he has extensive experience financing and advising mining companies, including uranium developers. His uranium-sector experience includes the merger of Denison Mines Inc. and International Uranium Corporation, the initial public offering of Virginia Uranium Inc., and prior directorships with Uranium Royalty Corp. and Macusani Yellowcake Inc.

Michael Harrison, Chairman, commented,“I am pleased to assume the role of Chairman at an important point in PUR's development. The Company has assembled a strong portfolio across several leading U.S. uranium districts, and the strategic relationship with DISA Uranium provides additional financial and technical support as PUR advances its core assets. I look forward to working with the Board and management team to build on this foundation. I would also like to thank Tim for his leadership and the important role he has played in establishing PUR.”

About Premier American Uranium Inc.

Premier American Uranium is focused on consolidating, exploring, and developing uranium projects across the United States to strengthen domestic energy security and advance the transition to clean energy. The Company's extensive land position spans five of the nation's top uranium districts, with active work programs underway in New Mexico's Grants Mineral Belt and Wyoming's Great Divide and Powder River Basins.

Backed by strategic partners including Sachem Cove Partners, IsoEnergy Ltd., Mega Uranium Ltd., and other leading institutional investors, PUR is advancing a portfolio supported by defined resources and high-priority exploration and development targets. Led by a distinguished team with deep expertise in uranium exploration, development, permitting, operations, and uranium-focused M&A, the Company is well positioned as a key player in advancing the U.S. uranium sector.

For More Information, Please Contact:

Premier American Uranium Inc.

Colin Healey, CEO

...

Toll-Free: 1-833-223-4673

Twitter: @PremierAUranium



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Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to, planned activities including the closing of the transaction with DISA Uranium and the benefits thereof; and other activities, events or developments that are expected, anticipated or may occur in the future. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as“plans”,“expects”,“is expected”,“budget”,“scheduled”,“estimates”,“forecasts”,“intends”,“anticipates”, or“believes” or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”,“would”,“might” or“will be taken”,“occur” or“be achieved” or the negative connotation thereof.

Forward-looking information and statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about PUR's business and the industry and markets in which it operates. Such forward-information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the transaction with DISA Uranium will be completed and that the benefits of the strategic transaction with DISA Uranium will be achieved, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the Company's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by PUR in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performances and achievements of Premier American Uranium to differ materially from any projections of results, performances and achievements of Premier American Uranium expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: that the transaction with DISA Uranium may not be completed and that the benefits thereof may not be realized, the limited operating history of the Company, negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of additional financing, delays or failure to obtain required permits and regulatory approvals, changes in mineral resources, no known mineral reserves, aboriginal title and consultation issues, reliance on key management and other personnel; potential downturns in economic conditions; availability of third party contractors; availability of equipment and supplies; failure of equipment to operate as anticipated; accidents, effects of weather and other natural phenomena and other risks associated with the mineral exploration industry; changes in laws and regulation, competition, and uninsurable risks and the risk factors with respect to Premier American Uranium set out in PUR's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2024 and the other documents of PUR filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under PUR's profile on SEDAR+ at .

Although PUR has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. PUR undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities law.