American Fusion Inc. (OTCQB: AMFN) Provides Corporate Update On Intellectual Property, Texatrontm Testing And National Exchange Uplisting

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Highlights Expanding Patent Portfolio and Competitive Position While Advancing TexatronTM Testing and Preparing for Potential Uplisting to a National Securities Exchange

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Fusion Inc. (OTCQB: AMFN) (“American Fusion” or the“Company”), a developer of advanced fusion-energy technology, today provided a comprehensive corporate update addressing the continued expansion and protection of its intellectual property portfolio, the Company's progress as a public company, continued testing and validation of the TexatronTM platform, and its pathway toward a potential uplisting to a national securities exchange.

Protecting the TexatronTM Intellectual Property Portfolio

American Fusion reported the filing of 21 additional U.S. patent applications, bringing the Company's intellectual property portfolio to 151 pending U.S. patent applications.

The newly filed applications continue the Company's strategy of building multiple layers of intellectual property protection around the TexatronTM platform, including its core architecture as well as alternative configurations, materials, geometries, components, operating systems and methods that may become increasingly important as the technology advances.

131. U.S. Patent Application No. 19/802,584 - Aluminum Unitary Fusion System with Rifled Toroidal Interior Chamber and Pulsed Electrical Energy

132. U.S. Patent Application No. 19/802,608 - Quartz Clamshell Fusion Confinement Device with Rifled Toroidal Interior Chamber and Electromagnetic Foil

133. U.S. Patent Application No. 19/804,026 - Unitary Quartz Fusion Confinement Device with Rifled Toroidal Interior Chamber and Electromagnetic Foil

134. U.S. Patent Application No. 19/804,057 - Quartz Clamshell Experimental Fusion System with Electrically Generated Electromagnetic Foil Along Rifling

135. U.S. Patent Application No. 19/804,074 - Quartz Unitary Experimental Fusion System with Electrically Generated Electromagnetic Foil Along Rifling

136. U.S. Patent Application No. 19/808,626 - Quartz Clamshell Fusion Confinement System with Helium-3/Deuterium Fuel Injection and Electromagnetic Foil

137. U.S. Patent Application No. 19/805,591 - Quartz Unitary Fusion Confinement System with Helium-3/Deuterium Fuel Injection and Electromagnetic Foil

138. U.S. Patent Application No. 19/805,590 - Quartz Nuclear Fusion Reactor with Rifled Toroidal Interior Chamber and Ridge-Mounted Coil

139. U.S. Patent Application No. 19/805,593 - Nuclear Fusion Reactor with Unitary Quartz Confinement Device and Ridge-Mounted Coil

140. U.S. Patent Application No. 19/805,596 - Clamshell Quartz Fusion Confinement Device with Helium-3/Deuterium Fuel Injection and Ridge-Mounted Coil

141. U.S. Patent Application No. 19/805,599 - Unitary Quartz Fusion Confinement Device with Helium-3/Deuterium Fuel Injection and Ridge-Mounted Coil

142. U.S. Patent Application No. 19/808,629 - Quartz Clamshell Fusion System with Rifled Toroidal Chamber and Ridge-Mounted Coil

143. U.S. Patent Application No. 19/808,632 - Quartz Unitary Fusion System with Rifled Toroidal Chamber and Ridge-Mounted Coil

144. U.S. Patent Application No. 19/808,644 - Symmetrical Two-Half-Shell Quartz Fusion Confinement Device with Rifled Toroidal Chamber and Helium-3/Deuterium Fuel Injection

145. U.S. Patent Application No. 19/808,653 - Symmetrical Unitary Quartz Fusion Confinement Device with Rifled Toroidal Chamber and Helium-3/Deuterium Fuel Injection

146. U.S. Patent Application No. 19/811,469 - Symmetrical Quartz First and Second Half-Shell Apparatus with Rifled Toroidal Chamber and Equal Helium-3/Deuterium Fuel Injection

147. U.S. Patent Application No. 19/811,472 - Geometrically Symmetrical Unitary Quartz Confinement Apparatus with Approximately Equal Helium-3/Deuterium Fuel Injection

148. U.S. Patent Application No. 19/811,476 - Symmetrical Quartz First and Second Hemisphere Fusion System Forming a Rifled Toroidal Interior Chamber

149. U.S. Patent Application No. 19/813,120 - Symmetrical Unitary Quartz Fusion Housing Forming a Rifled Toroidal Interior Chamber

150. U.S. Patent Application No. 19/813,122 - Asymmetrical Unequal Two-Shell Quartz Fusion System Forming a Rifled Toroidal Interior Chamber

151. U.S. Patent Application No. 19/813,124 - Asymmetrical Unitary Quartz Fusion Containment Device Forming a Rifled Toroidal Interior Chamber

American Fusion believes the importance of this strategy extends considerably beyond the number of patent applications filed. The commercial fusion industry is attracting substantial investment, but even some of the industry's most heavily funded participants are now publicly discussing timelines extending into 2029 and 2030 for full operation of planned commercial fusion power facilities. American Fusion believes the TexatronTM platform may offer a materially shorter pathway to commercialization, although significant testing, validation and engineering work remains and there can be no assurance that the Company will achieve its targeted timeline.

Management believes this potential time-to-market advantage substantially increases the importance of protecting the Company's intellectual property. As the TexatronTM advances, American Fusion is attracting increasing attention from within the fusion industry, prospective commercial counterparties, investors and others seeking greater information regarding the technology and its underlying engineering. The Company believes that protecting inventions, designs, configurations, components and methods before providing detailed technical disclosure is essential to preserving its potential competitive advantage.

American Fusion intends to continue providing shareholders with meaningful and timely information regarding the Company's progress. At the same time, management believes transparency must be balanced against the obligation to protect proprietary information that could have substantial commercial value. The Company does not intend to disclose technical information simply to satisfy outside interest when doing so could compromise intellectual property or provide competitors with insight into the TexatronTM platform before appropriate protections are in place.

Brent Nelson, Executive Chairman of American Fusion, commented:“The fusion industry is moving toward commercialization, but the timelines being discussed by other major participants increasingly extend toward the end of this decade. We believe the TexatronTM may provide us with an opportunity to move considerably faster. If we are right, protecting the technology becomes even more important. We are not going to sacrifice a potential competitive advantage simply to disclose engineering details before the underlying intellectual property has been appropriately protected.”

Nelson continued:“Our intellectual property strategy is designed to protect not merely a single fusion device, but a family of TexatronTM Fusion EnginesTM and the technologies that may support multiple sizes, configurations, applications and future generations of the platform. We believe that intellectual property may ultimately represent one of American Fusion's most important long-term corporate assets.”

Patent applications remain subject to examination by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and there can be no assurance that any particular application will result in an issued patent or that any patent ultimately issued will provide commercially meaningful protection.

TexatronTM Testing and Development Infrastructure

American Fusion continues to pursue additional testing of the TexatronTM️ platform at a local university facility while advancing plans for a dedicated, Company-controlled testing facility.

The Company believes establishing its own testing infrastructure is an important next step in the TexatronTM️ development program. A dedicated facility would give American Fusion greater control over testing schedules, equipment configuration, diagnostic instrumentation and engineering workflows, and would allow the Company to conduct testing without many of the scheduling and operational constraints inherent in performing advanced research within third-party facilities.

American Fusion has identified a site for the facility and has negotiated the principal terms and purchase price. The Company expects to enter escrow on the property through its affiliate. Completion of the transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions, and there can be no assurance that it will close on the anticipated terms or at all. The Company will file additional details with the Securities and Exchange Commission on a Current Report on Form 8-K, as required.

The dedicated facility is intended to complement, rather than replace, the work already performed through the Company's university and third-party relationships. American Fusion expects outside scientific, engineering and institutional resources to remain important components of its broader validation program.

"As the TexatronTM️ program advances, we need the ability to test when the engineering requires it, rather than only when a third-party facility is available," said Brent Nelson. "Securing our own testing facility will give our scientific and engineering teams considerably greater control over the pace and sequencing of the program, while allowing us to configure the equipment and diagnostics specifically around the TexatronTM️."

The TexatronTM️ Fusion EngineTM️ continues to undergo testing and engineering validation.

Pathway Toward a National Exchange Uplisting

American Fusion is advancing preparations for a potential uplisting of its common stock from the OTCQB to a national securities exchange.

The Company has been evaluating the Texas Stock Exchange ("TXSE") as its preferred potential venue, while also evaluating the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") and Nasdaq as alternative venues. Based on its evaluation to date, American Fusion believes TXSE represents a particularly compelling option given the Company's Texas domicile, its Texas headquarters and the substantial engineering and development work it conducts within the state. The Company has not made a final venue determination and intends to select the exchange it believes will provide the strongest long-term platform for American Fusion and its shareholders.

Based on its review to date, the Company believes it currently satisfies TXSE's initial listing criteria other than the minimum bid-price requirement. American Fusion believes it may be eligible to list under TXSE's $200 million market-capitalization standard based on its current valuation. With respect to the minimum bid-price requirement, the Company will evaluate, based on the trading price of its common stock at the time of the proposed uplisting, whether a reverse stock split would be necessary to meet that requirement.

TXSE's rules provide for a confidential pre-application eligibility review before a prospective issuer submits an original listing application. Upon successful completion of that review, TXSE may issue a clearance letter permitting an eligible company to proceed with a formal listing application. American Fusion, together with its securities and capital markets advisors, is preparing to position the Company for that process.

The Company believes much of the infrastructure required for a national-exchange listing was put in place through the work completed during 2026, including audited financial statements, SEC reporting status, current periodic reporting, improved quotation infrastructure, OTCQB qualification and the continued development of its board and corporate-governance structure. American Fusion continues to evaluate the remaining requirements and available qualification pathways, as well as potential capital-markets transactions that could accompany an uplisting.

The Company has also received several financing term sheets from various funds contemplating potential capital in connection with a national-exchange uplisting, along with additional funding intended to accelerate commercialization of the TexatronTM️ platform. American Fusion is evaluating these proposals alongside other potential financing alternatives. No definitive financing agreement has been executed, and there can be no assurance that any proposed financing will be completed or, if completed, on what terms.

American Fusion has been invited to visit the New York Stock Exchange, where Chief Executive Officer Brent Nelson and members of the management team will participate in an interview with New to The Street, filmed on the floor of the exchange on Monday, September 28, 2026, to provide an update on the Company. New to the Street is a national TV broadcasts on Bloomberg TV and FOX Business. While in New York, management will also meet with several banks and institutional investors that have expressed interest in the Company.

"OTCQB was never intended to be the final destination for American Fusion," said Brent Nelson. "It was an important step in building the reporting, governance and market infrastructure required for where we intend to take the Company. We are now working through the requirements and available pathways for a potential national-exchange uplisting."

Nelson continued, "TXSE is particularly interesting to us. American Fusion is a Texas company developing advanced energy technology in Texas, the energy capital of the United States, and we believe there is a natural alignment with a national securities exchange headquartered here. We are also evaluating the NYSE and Nasdaq, and will ultimately pursue the venue and structure that we believe best positions American Fusion for its next stage of development and commercialization."

Any potential national-exchange uplisting remains subject to the satisfaction of all applicable listing requirements, completion of the applicable exchange review process, market conditions and approval by the selected exchange. The Company's belief regarding its eligibility is based on its own assessment and has not been confirmed by TXSE. There can be no assurance that American Fusion will qualify for or complete an uplisting to TXSE, NYSE, Nasdaq or any other national securities exchange, or that any reverse stock split, if effected, would enable the Company to meet or maintain applicable listing requirements.

About American Fusion Inc.

American Fusion Inc. (OTCQB: AMFN) is an advanced energy platform company focused on the development and commercialization of next-generation fusion energy technologies. The Company is advancing the TexatronTM Fusion EngineTM aneutronic fusion platform, designed for modular, infrastructure-grade deployment across industrial, commercial, defense and grid-constrained applications.

The Company's development strategy emphasizes system-level engineering, disciplined intellectual-property protection and scalable architectures intended to support long-term commercial operation, while maintaining a focus on capital discipline and transparent corporate governance.

For more information about American Fusion and its TexatronTM platform, please visit: americanfusionenergy.com

For an overview of American Fusion, please click here: American Fusion Overview

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and the future performance of American Fusion Inc., including statements regarding American Fusion's intellectual property portfolio and pending and future patent applications; the development, testing, validation, anticipated performance, scalability and potential applications of the TexatronTM Fusion EngineTM; commercialization, manufacturing, financing, strategic partnerships, regulatory approvals and customer opportunities; the Company's evaluation of a potential listing on the Texas Stock Exchange; satisfaction of applicable listing standards and completion of any related corporate or capital-markets actions; and other future business operations. Words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“could,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“potential,”“should,”“will” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Patent applications are subject to examination and there can be no assurance that any application will result in an issued or commercially valuable patent. The developed TexatronTM Fusion EngineTM is undergoing testing and continued engineering validation and has not demonstrated sustained net electricity generation from a commercial system. There can be no assurance that the Company will achieve its scientific, engineering, regulatory, financing, manufacturing or commercialization objectives, satisfy the applicable initial listing standards of TXSE, receive approval to list its common stock on TXSE or complete any potential listing. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to purchase securities. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and American Fusion undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

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