HR Tech 2026 Announces 33 Contestants For Industry's Most Popular Startup Competition

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) More than 80 Companies Applied for the Chance to Compete; Those Selected Cover the Full Employee Lifecycle from Hire to Retire

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With a month to go, HR Tech today shared details on the 33 contestants selected to compete in the 2026 Pitchfest, the industry's most competitive startup showcase. The contestants will pitch live at HR Tech 2026, taking place October 20–22 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

From this year's applicant pool, 33 companies were selected across three core categories, with an intentional, even split of 11 companies each in talent acquisition and recruitment, core HR and HCM, and post-hire talent management.

"Picking these 33 was not easy. We had a lot of hard calls, and wish we could have included more, but that's what makes this group worth watching," said George LaRocque, founder and Principal Analyst of WorkTech and HR Tech 2026 Pitchfest lead.

By functional area, this year's Pitchfest contestants are:

Human Capital Management



Aptora

athmick.ai

Atteniv

Blomma

Casium

Ciphus, Inc.

CLARA, Inc.

Conello

DigaVouch

eekee AI Enluma Leadership Group



Talent Acquisition



Givenwell

Goodfit

Hammock

Hatchproof

HiringNode

HumaniCore AI

HyperEquity

Introve

Orbio AI

Orgsure Corporation PairwiseHR



Talent Management



Peoplix

Performance Blocks Corporation

Retention Insights

Riegel Signal, Inc.

Sensiply

SquadGame

Sync2Hire

The All-Around Player

Traxxion

Valutare Zenone Services LLC



Contestants will compete across three preliminary rounds, with the top scorers advancing to a final round. All rounds take place live at HR Tech 2026, from opening night through the event's final day, when the top three winners will be announced live.

Along with LaRocque, this year's judging panel features a mix of investors, operators, and industry advisors, including Jeanne Achille, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer at The Devon Group; John Baldino, Founder and Investor, Humareso; Kelly Cartwright, VP, Talent Acquisition and Investor, Shield AI; Todd Grierson, Strategic Growth, BambooHR; David Hain, CEO, Gotham Growth; Madeline Laurano, Founder, Aptitude Research; Rebecca McKenna, SVP Brand and Innovation, HR Executive; and Tim Sackett, President, HRU Technical Resources.

Judges evaluate each company on the strength of the problem being solved, the solution itself, demonstrated results, market opportunity, competitive advantage, and team - the same criteria used by investors and HR decision-makers to evaluate real-world impact, not simply presentation skill.

This year's Pitchfest, sponsored by CoAd, will award a total of $40,000 in cash prizes - up from $30,000 last year, and the largest cash prize purse in the industry. The first place winner will also receive an exhibit package for HR Tech 2027.

"Whether you're an employer scanning what's next, an early-stage investor, venture capitalist, private equity firm, or investment bank watching deal flow, this is the fastest way to find it," LaRocque said.

To be part of the action at HR Tech 2026 and help vote on this year's Pitchfest winner, register now: .

About HR Tech

HR Tech is the industry's premier event series showcasing breakthrough HR technologies, with its flagship U.S. conference serving as its cornerstone since 1997. HR Tech in the U.S. features the world's largest expo of innovative HR solutions, live product demonstrations and the industry's preeminent startup competition. The HR Tech portfolio has expanded globally with additional annual events in Europe and Asia, creating a worldwide network of innovation hubs that shape the future of work.

HR Tech is part of the event arm of HR Executive, a prestigious global media company established in 1987 that delivers news, content and analysis of strategic HR trends to more than 220,000 subscribers worldwide. The synergy between the events and media channels enables the brands to create a comprehensive knowledge ecosystem that addresses all aspects of human resource management, establishing the organization as the definitive authority for visionary HR leaders. Visit to learn more.

CONTACT: Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners. A limited number of media and industry analyst passes are available for this event. To find out if you qualify for a pass, please complete the form available on this page. Media Contact: Joe Sapienza The Devon Group...