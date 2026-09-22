Scenic Group Announces Long-Term Expansion In India

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Two ultra-luxury river ships to join Scenic's India portfolio by 2029-30, building on exceptional demand for newly launched India and Sri Lanka journeys.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scenic Group has announced a strategic partnership with Assam Bengal Navigation (ABN), marking its expansion into the Brahmaputra River and a commitment to have two-ultra luxury Scenic River ships operating in India by 2029-30.







The long-term agreement marks a significant next step in Scenic Group's expansion within the India market and will bring together ABN's more than two decades of experience, operating river cruises on the Brahmaputra and Ganges. This will align closely with Scenic's global expertise in all-inclusive ultra-luxury cruising, international operations and unique immersive experiences, that connect guests with the unique destinations they visit.

The Brahmaputra River will offer Scenic guests access to distinct aspects of India, shaped by dramatic landscapes, wildlife, ancient cultural traditions and remote riverside communities. It will provide a natural complement to Scenic's upcoming inaugural 2027-28 Hooghly River program in West Bengal, while extending the brand's ability to offer deeper, more diverse discovery of the subcontinent.

The partnership was confirmed following a recent meeting in Delhi between Scenic Group Founder and Chairman Glen Moroney, Ashish Phookan, Founder and Managing Director of Assam Bengal Navigation and Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

Glen Moroney, Founder & Chairman of Scenic Group, said:

“India offers extraordinary potential for luxury river cruising. Our partnership with Assam Bengal Navigation gives us the benefit of deep local expertise and an established operating platform, while allowing Scenic to bring its international experience in luxury cruising to the market. Scenic Aura is the first step in what we expect will be a long-term commitment to India.”

Ashish Phookan, Founder & Managing Director of Assam Bengal Navigation, said:

“ABN has spent more than two decades developing river cruising on the Brahmaputra and Ganges. This partnership brings together our operating experience and knowledge of India's rivers with Scenic's global luxury cruise expertise, brand and international distribution. We believe it can significantly expand India's position on the global river-cruise map.”

Strong Demand for Scenic Aura's inaugural season

The Brahmaputra announcement follows the previously released plans for Scenic Aura to commence cruising on the Hooghly River from October 2027. Designed for just 44 guests, the boutique ship will operate an inaugural collection of all-inclusive ultra-luxury river cruises and land journeys through India and Sri Lanka.

Scenic Aura's 2027–28 season combines a 10-night Hooghly River cruise through West Bengal with carefully curated land journeys across India and Sri Lanka.

Guests will experience a diverse selection of vibrant cities, sacred sites, historic palaces, artisan communities and culturally immersive experiences. This will be provided with personalised service and unrivalled depth of inclusions for which Scenic is known.

Demand for the inaugural program has been exceptionally strong. With limited availability remaining, travel advisors, clients and guests are encouraged to secure their preferred departures before the inaugural season sells out.

The strong response to Scenic Aura has reinforced the opportunity for Scenic Group to grow its presence in India. Together with the planned Brahmaputra expansion, it forms the foundation of a broader long-term strategy to introduce new, luxury river cruise and land journey experiences across India and the wider region.

Further details on remaining availability for Scenic Aura's inaugural season, as well as the opportunity to pre-register for updates and priority bookings on the future Brahmaputra programme, are available through Scenic's Reservations team and preferred travel advisors.

Images for publication: click here

Media Contact:

Alexa Lazerow

Head of Public Relations, USA & LATAM | Scenic Group

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: