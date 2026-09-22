Pyrogenesis Receives Project Certification From Tata Steel For Major Steel Plant Project

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Final Acceptance Certificate confirms successful completion of the one-year operational liability period

MONTREAL, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Inc. (“PyroGenesis” or the“Company”) (TSX: PYR) (OTCQX: PYRGF) (FRA: 8PY1), a leader in ultra-high temperature processes and engineering innovation, and a plasma-based technology provider to heavy industry & defense, announces today that its subsidiary Pyro Green-Gas (“PGG”), received the Final Acceptance Certificate for a previously announced major project undertaken for Tata Steel (the“Client”), one of the world's leading diversified steel producers. The certificate confirms successful completion of the one-year operational liability period and formally transfers responsibility for future operation of the system to the Client.

“The Final Acceptance Certificate announced today marks the culmination of years of close collaboration with Tata Steel to develop and implement a solution for one of its largest steelmaking facilities,” said Mr. P. Peter Pascali, President and CEO of PyroGenesis.“The steel industry's off-gas processing sector has traditionally been dominated by some of the world's largest engineering firms, making the successful completion and final acceptance of a system of this scale particularly significant for PyroGenesis. The system installed for Tata Steel covers an area equivalent to a football field and spans the height of a five-storey building. Having demonstrated our technology and engineering capabilities at this scale, we are now attracting interest from other major steelmakers. With more than 1,400 blast furnaces installed across 477 plants in 55 countries1 and continued investment in blast-furnace steelmaking – with approximately 70% of planned new global steel projects expected to incorporate blast furnaces2 – we believe there is a significant market opportunity for our advanced coke-oven gas cleaning and other steel industry technologies.”

About the Final Acceptance Certificate

As announced on July 15, 2025, PGG completed a major project for Tata Steel to develop and supply coke-oven gas purification solutions and hydrogen production processes designed to separate and recover hydrogen while removing toxic contaminants from coke oven gas. Under the terms of the agreement, PGG successfully passed all required project milestones. These milestones included (i) an Integrated Cold Test, which confirmed that all equipment and components met or exceeded the required operating and safety standards, and (ii) a Provisional Acceptance Test, which verified that the systems met agreed-upon contractual specifications.

The project completion announced in July 2025 initiated a one-year compliance and defects liability period during which system performance was monitored and PGG remained responsible for addressing any operational deficiencies. Such periods are standard for industrial projects of this scale. Generally, following the conclusion of such one-year period, a client may either extend the evaluation period or issue final acceptance, thereby assuming responsibility for future operations. Tata Steel has now issued the signed Final Acceptance Certificate, confirming completion of PGG's work under the agreement and the transfer of responsibility for future operations of the system to Tata Steel.







Image: PyroGenesis' Coke Oven Gas and Hydrogen Extraction System at Tata Steel, Kalinganagar, India

About the Tata Steel Coke-Oven Gas Valorization and Hydrogen Production Project

Blast furnaces utilize coking coal, or“coke”, as part of the process to transform iron ore into steel. Coke acts as both a fuel to generate the intense heat required for smelting and as a reducing agent to remove oxygen from the iron ore. The gas released during the coke production process, known as coke-oven gas, is a toxic mix of human carcinogens comprised of approximately 54% hydrogen with the balance consisting of methane, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, tar, naphthalene, and other hydrocarbons which must be separated and removed before the hydrogen can be cleaned, reformed, and reused3. PyroGenesis' subsidiary Pyro Green-Gas has decades of experience designing and installing technology solutions specifically for these situations.

As stated above, PGG supplied both coke-oven gas purification solutions and hydrogen production processes geared to extract hydrogen and other toxic gases from the blast furnace process. The gases were then separated, cleaned, and processed to render hydrogen to a 99.999% purity level. The plant has been in continuous 24 hrs./day operation at the Tata steel facility in Kalinganagar, India, where the newly reformed hydrogen produced by the system is being reused in other applications at the facility, thereby improving production efficiency and environmental outcomes. The systems installed by PGG are purifying 32,000 cubic meters of coke-oven gas per hour while extracting 620 cubic meters of ready-to-use hydrogen per hour.

About Pyro Green-Gas Inc.

Pyro Green-Gas offers technologies, equipment, and expertise in biogas upgrading and air pollution controls. Pyro Green-Gas designs and builds: (i) gas upgrading systems to convert biogas to renewable natural gas (RNG); (ii) pyrolysis-gas purification; (iii) biogas & landfill-gas flares and thermal oxidizers; and (iv) purification of coke-oven gas (a by-product in the primary steel industry arising from the conversion of coal into coke) into high purity hydrogen, which is in high demand across the industry. In addition, Pyro Green-Gas produces a line of landfill gas flares which reduce greenhouse gas emissions from landfills, and is actively involved in gas purification and separation, and reforming and synthesis of hydrocarbon gases, as well as waste gas and solid waste valorization systems.

About PyroGenesis Inc.

PyroGenesis leverages 35 years of plasma technology leadership to deliver advanced engineering solutions to energy, propulsion, destruction, process heating, emissions, and materials development challenges across heavy industry and defense. Its customers include global leaders in aluminum, aerospace, steel, iron ore, utilities, environmental services, military, and government. From its Montreal headquarters and local manufacturing facilities, PyroGenesis' engineers, scientists, and technicians drive innovation and commercialization of energy transition and ultra-high temperature technology. PyroGenesis' operations are ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certified, with ISO certification maintained since 1997. PyroGenesis' shares trade on the TSX (PYR), OTCQX (PYRGF), and Frankfurt (8PY1) stock exchanges.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking information” and“forward-looking statements” (collectively,“forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“plans”,“targets”,“expects” or“does not expect”,“is expected”,“an opportunity exists”,“is positioned”,“estimates”,“intends”,“assumes”,“anticipates” or“does not anticipate” or“believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”,“would”,“might”,“will” or“will be taken”,“occur” or“be achieved”. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, nor guarantees or assurances of future performance but instead represent management's current beliefs, expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events and operating performance. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by PyroGenesis as of the date of this release, are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from those indicated by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risk factors identified under“Risk Factors” in PyroGenesis' latest annual information form, and in other periodic filings that it has made and may make in the future with the securities commissions or similar regulatory authorities, all of which are available under PyroGenesis' profile on SEDAR+ at These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect PyroGenesis. However, such risk factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. PyroGenesis undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable securities laws. Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) nor the OTCQX Best Market accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at