ELEHEAR Introduces Beyond 2 Pro, Building On The Beyond Series' Success With Upgraded VOCCLEAR® 3.0 And A More Personalized Experience

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Smarter in sound. Personal in every detail. New VOCCLEAR® 3.0 advanced sound processing separates the voices that matter from the noise around them, bringing next-generation speech clarity to real-world listening.

Chicago, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELEHEAR, the AI hearing technology company, today announced Beyond 2 Pro, its most advanced AI hearing device to date. At the center of the device is VOCCLEAR®3.0, the newest generation of ELEHEAR's proprietary sound-processing algorithm, engineered to deliver its clearest, most natural listening experience yet, especially in the noisy, crowded environments where hearing clarity matters most.

At the center of Beyond 2 Pro is VOCCLEAR® 3.0, ELEHEAR's upgraded sound-processing system designed for real-world listening. Building on ELEHEAR's DNN-based noise reduction foundation, VOCCLEAR® 3.0 refines how steady background sounds are processed, while target speech enhancement helps make conversations easier to follow in more complex listening environments. In internal testing under very noisy conditions, VOCCLEAR® 3.0 delivered a 39% relative improvement in speech intelligibility compared with the previous generation, helping bring the voice users want to hear closer to the front in noisy environments.

VOCCLEAR® 3.0 also improves the details that shape everyday listening. In internal testing, the upgraded feedback suppression system responded 32% faster than the previous generation, helping reduce whistling during daily movement while preserving high-frequency amplification.

Beyond 2 Pro is built for a new era of connected listening, with AuracastTM broadcast audio at its core. For years, the audio in public spaces was something you had to strain to understand. Beyond 2 Pro with Auracast lets wearers tune directly into the sound broadcast in the spaces around them and stream it straight to their ears with no extra hardware. As Auracast rolls out daily across venues worldwide, it turns everyday places into spaces that sound clearer and brings connected listening within reach for more people. The new and improved model continues to offer ELEHEAR's real-time AI translation, making multilingual, face-to-face conversation more natural.

Beyond 2 Pro then puts that listening experience more directly in the user's hands. Through the ELEHEAR app, Balanced Sound Control allows users to fine-tune the balance of bass, mid, and treble. The device also introduces a new brown color option, user-replaceable receivers, multiple receiver length options, and a lighter, flatter RIC design that fits comfortably behind the ear.

Beyond self-guided adjustments, ELEHEAR's exclusive live tele-audiology service, EleProTM Plus, brings professional hearing care directly to Beyond Series users at home. EleProTM Plus connects wearers with licensed audiologists for professional, live one-on-one virtual support, including an optional live hearing test and real-time remote hearing aid adjustments based on individual hearing profiles and listening needs.

"From the beginning, our goal has been to make truly intelligent sound accessible to everyone," said Eric Miao, Founder of ELEHEAR. "VOCCLEAR®3.0 is a real step forward that doesn't just make things louder; it understands the difference between the noise around you and the voice in front of you. That's the future of hearing."

"The category is moving fast, and consumers are looking for hearing technology that fits their lives, not the other way around," said David Hogan, Managing Director at ELEHEAR. "Beyond 2 Pro reflects where this space is headed with smarter, more personal, and genuinely accessible hearing technology."

Availability

Beyond 2 Pro will be available beginning September 22, 2026, direct-to-consumer at , priced at $799.

About ELEHEAR

ELEHEAR is an AI hearing company, developing hearing solutions for the future. Its proprietary self-developed core technologies, including its proprietary VOCCLEAR®algorithm, enable ultra-low-latency AI processing, noise reduction, and DNN-hybrid feedback cancellation. These innovations have earned recognition from professional teams worldwide, underscoring ELEHEAR's strong technical competitiveness in global markets. For more information, visit .



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