Ashland Scales Transformed Vegetable Oils Technology Platform In Crop Care, Launches Agrimertm Eco-Disperse OD Polymeric Dispersant

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuing to scale its Transformed Vegetable Oils (TVOTM) technology platform, Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH), today announced the global launch of agrimerTM eco-disperse OD TVOTM polymeric dispersant, a patented, nature-based dispersant developed for non-aqueous crop protection formulations. The introduction represents the latest commercial innovation from the TVOTM platform.

AgrimerTM eco-disperse OD was engineered so agrochemical formulators could address the growing industry challenge of delivering high-performance formulations while advancing sustainability goals and meeting increasingly complex regulatory expectations. The new polymeric dispersant enables effective stabilization and uniform dispersion of water-insoluble active ingredients, helping improve formulation performance, stability and application efficiency. The technology offers nature-based, inherently biodegradable and microplastic-free attributes that support the transition toward more environmentally responsible crop protection products.

Derived from transformed vegetable oil, agrimerTM eco-disperse OD helps improve dispersion stability, enhance leaf adhesion, coverage and rain fastness. The technology reduces common formulation challenges such as active ingredient settling and nozzle clogging, helping customers improve product consistency and field performance. Its broad formulation compatibility, ease of use and competitive cost-in-use profile provide additional flexibility for formulators developing suspension concentrates and other non-aqueous formulations.

"Ashland is again converting sustainable science into differentiated commercial solutions that create value for our customers," said Alessandra Faccin, senior vice president and general manager, Life Sciences, Ashland. "AgrimerTM eco-disperse OD expands our TVOTM platform with a patented technology that helps formulators achieve both sustainability and performance objectives. It reflects the type of innovation that strengthens our portfolio, supports profitable growth and advances our commitment to solving complex formulation challenges."

Jean J. Gulka, global business director, Life Sciences, Ashland, added, "The launch of agrimerTM eco-disperse OD represents more than a new product introduction. It reinforces the scalability and versatility of our innovative TVOTM technology platform and validates our strategy of investing in differentiated technologies that can address global sustainability trends while delivering tangible customer value. We continue to advance additional opportunities within the platform and view TVOTM as an important engine for future innovation and growth."

The commercialization of agrimerTM eco-disperse OD supports the Ashland strategy to Innovate and strengthen long-term value creation through innovation-led growth. Samples and commercial quantities are available globally. For more information or to request a sample, interested parties should contact their local Ashland representative or visit ashland.com/agrimer-eco-disperse-od

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Ashland has identified some of these forward-looking statements with words such as“anticipates,”“believes,”“expects,”“estimates,”“is likely,”“predicts,”“projects,”“forecasts,”“objectives,”“may,”“will,”“should,”“plans” and“intends” and the negative of these words or other comparable terminology. Ashland may from time to time make forward-looking statements in its Annual Report to Stockholders, quarterly reports and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), news releases and other written and oral communications. These forward-looking statements are based on Ashland's expectations and assumptions, as of the date such statements are made, regarding Ashland's future operating performance and financial condition, its strategy as well as the economy and other future events or circumstances.

The risks and uncertainties we face which may cause our actual results to differ materially from the results expressed, projected, or implied in these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: Ashland's aggressive growth goals and the extent to which such goals may be impacted by a failure to optimize our tangible and intangible assets, a failure to identify and integrate acquisition targets, any unexpected costs and liabilities associated with such acquisitions, and goodwill impairment; business disruptions stemming from natural, operational, and other catastrophic events, including disruptions to supply and logistics functions, manufacturing delays, and information technology system and network failures; climate change and related resource impacts; changes in consumer preferences and a reduction in demand for Ashland's products; risks inherent in operating a global business, including tariffs and other trade policies, geopolitical instability and armed conflict, and challenges associated with hiring and managing a diverse workforce across countries with differing laws, regulations, and cultural practices; economic downturns and disruptions in the financial markets; Ashland's substantial indebtedness, including the possibility that such indebtedness and related restrictive covenants may adversely affect our future cash flows, limit our ability to repay debt and obtain future financing, place Ashland at a competitive disadvantage, and make us more vulnerable to interest rate increases; our ability to develop and market new products and remain competitive in the markets in which we operate; our ability to pass increases in the costs of energy and raw materials to customers and to fulfill our contractual requirements with customers and vendors; downward pressures on prices and margins; the ability to attract and retain key employees and to provide for effective succession planning; cybersecurity risks, including disruptions to or failures in Ashland's information technology systems and networks, malicious cyberattacks, and the inadvertent or accidental disclosure or loss of proprietary or sensitive information; Ashland's ability to effectively protect and enforce its intellectual property rights; exposure to products liability claims; risks related to compliance with environmental, health, and safety regulations, including the potential for costly litigation, remediation, and settlement actions; exposure to pending and threatened asbestos-related litigation; changes in the legal and regulatory landscapes in which we operate; and changes in taxation or adverse tax rulings. These risks and uncertainties also include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in Item 1A.“Risk Factors” of Ashland's most recent Form 10-K, and in our other periodic reports filed with the SEC. Ashland believes its expectations and assumptions are reasonable, but there can be no assurance that the expectations reflected herein will be achieved. Unless legally required, Ashland undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements made in this presentation whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information on Ashland's website is not incorporated into or a part of this presentation.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is a global additives and specialty ingredients company with a conscious and proactive mindset for environmental, social and governance (ESG). The company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care and pharmaceutical. Approximately 2,900 passionate, tenacious solvers – from renowned scientists and research chemists to talented engineers and plant operators – thrive on developing practical, innovative and elegant solutions to complex problems for customers in more than 100 countries. Visit ashland.com and ashland.com/ESG to learn more.

TM Trademark, Ashland or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries.

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