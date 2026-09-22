Koryx Copper Completes PFS Drill Program, Announces Further Positive Infill Drill Results At The Haib Copper Project In Southern Namibia
|Hole#
|Zone
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Width (m)
|Cu (%)
|Mo (ppm)
|Au (g/t)
|CuEq (%)
| HM182
|X: 780571, Y 6823302, Z: 538, Azimuth: 033, Dip: -59, Depth 324
|Entire Hole
|0
|324
|324
|0.28
|42
|0.018
|0.31
|Main
|0
|58
|58
|0.42
|30
|0.026
|0.45
|Including
|8
|12
|4
|0.53
|61
|0.048
|0.59
|Including
|24
|44
|20
|0.59
|43
|0.039
|0.63
|Main
|64
|72
|8
|0.30
|8
|0.021
|0.32
|Main
|112
|154
|42
|0.32
|178
|0.025
|0.40
|Including
|124
|130
|6
|0.45
|615
|0.030
|0.70
|Including
|136
|138
|2
|0.77
|252
|0.165
|0.98
|Main
|160
|164
|4
|0.70
|29
|0.027
|0.73
|Main
|176
|194
|18
|0.45
|19
|0.022
|0.48
|Including
|186
|190
|4
|0.76
|45
|0.031
|0.80
|Main
|206
|216
|10
|0.34
|8
|0.018
|0.36
|Main
|224
|232
|8
|0.25
|115
|0.014
|0.30
|Main
|242
|248
|6
|0.45
|7
|0.024
|0.47
|Main
|274
|278
|4
|0.43
|15
|0.049
|0.47
|Main
|308
|316
|8
|0.40
|11
|0.028
|0.43
| HM191
|X: 780755, Y 6823351, Z: 526, Azimuth: 010, Dip: -59, Depth 429
|Entire Hole
|0
|429
|429
|0.26
|57
|0.020
|0.30
|Main
|54
|92
|38
|0.35
|142
|0.020
|0.41
|Including
|76
|82
|6
|0.47
|390
|0.018
|0.62
|Main
|102
|134
|32
|0.35
|58
|0.021
|0.38
|Main
|314
|396
|82
|0.51
|65
|0.037
|0.56
|Including
|334
|338
|4
|0.94
|31
|0.093
|1.01
|Including
|354
|374
|20
|0.95
|105
|0.083
|1.05
| HM189
|X: 781453, Y 6822386, Z: 551, Azimuth: 017, Dip: -71, Depth 648
|Entire Hole
|0
|648
|648
|0.18
|65
|0.021
|0.22
|Main
|318
|328
|10
|0.36
|83
|0.045
|0.42
|Main
|352
|358
|6
|0.36
|134
|0.026
|0.43
|Main
|434
|448
|14
|0.46
|306
|0.029
|0.59
|Including
|442
|446
|4
|0.67
|116
|0.036
|0.74
|Main
|455
|570
|115
|0.27
|160
|0.034
|0.35
| HM190
|X: 782294, Y 6822714, Z: 408, Azimuth: 011, Dip: -73, Depth 194
|Entire Hole
|0
|194
|194
|0.24
|27
|0.035
|0.27
|Main
|34
|46
|12
|0.31
|8
|0.040
|0.34
|Main
|58
|80
|22
|0.42
|12
|0.046
|0.46
|Main
|114
|166
|52
|0.25
|69
|0.041
|0.31
| HMRC012
|X: 781438, Y 6822288, Z: 552, Azimuth: 019, Dip: -82, Depth 432
|Entire Hole
|0
|432
|432
|0.14
|39
|0.020
|0.17
|Main
|274
|278
|4
|0.77
|724
|0.096
|1.11
|Main
|378
|394
|16
|0.29
|11
|0.031
|0.32
| HMRC015
|X: 781247, Y 6822823, Z: 439, Azimuth: 020, Dip: -71, Depth 491
|Entire Hole
|0
|491
|491
|0.19
|33
|0.016
|0.22
|Main
|14
|20
|6
|0.49
|64
|0.030
|0.54
|Main
|68
|76
|8
|0.58
|28
|0.047
|0.62
|Including
|70
|74
|4
|0.79
|29
|0.047
|0.84
|Main
|118
|124
|6
|0.30
|47
|0.022
|0.34
|Main
|136
|142
|6
|0.30
|14
|0.017
|0.32
|Main
|150
|154
|4
|0.34
|31
|0.023
|0.37
|Main
|38
|390
|352
|0.31
|12
|0.032
|0.34
|Main
|412
|491
|79
|0.43
|18
|0.032
|0.46
|Including
|488
|491
|3
|0.71
|59
|0.046
|0.76
| HM192
|X: 780656, Y 6823351, Z: 554, Azimuth: 023, Dip: -56, Depth 411
|Entire Hole
|0
|411
|411
|0.27
|37
|0.022
|0.30
|Main
|6
|108
|102
|0.38
|41
|0.016
|0.40
|Including
|8
|14
|6
|0.66
|166
|0.016
|0.73
|Including
|30
|32
|2
|1.06
|83
|0.026
|1.11
|Including
|80
|84
|4
|0.95
|61
|0.035
|0.99
|Main
|172
|226
|54
|0.36
|42
|0.020
|0.39
|Including
|184
|192
|8
|0.50
|33
|0.028
|0.54
|Main
|246
|284
|38
|0.30
|30
|0.014
|0.32
|Including
|252
|256
|4
|0.27
|57
|0.031
|0.31
|Main
|316
|362
|46
|0.27
|57
|0.031
|0.31
|Including
|348
|354
|6
|0.46
|83
|0.037
|0.52
|Main
|378
|388
|10
|0.28
|39
|0.096
|0.36
| HM193
|X: 781731, Y 6822572, Z: 484, Azimuth: 013, Dip: -85, Depth 681
|Entire Hole
|0
|681
|681
|0.31
|39
|0.024
|0.34
|Main
|94
|122
|28
|0.39
|20
|0.033
|0.42
|Including
|94
|100
|6
|0.50
|43
|0.035
|0.54
|Including
|104
|108
|4
|0.56
|20
|0.059
|0.60
|Including
|118
|122
|4
|0.58
|10
|0.040
|0.62
|Main
|180
|202
|22
|0.68
|7
|0.035
|0.71
|Including
|180
|188
|8
|1.07
|5
|0.040
|1.10
|Including
|190
|194
|4
|0.70
|5
|0.059
|0.75
|Main
|236
|278
|42
|0.29
|49
|0.019
|0.32
|Main
|292
|486
|194
|0.34
|65
|0.022
|0.38
|Including
|396
|400
|4
|0.46
|325
|0.034
|0.61
|Including
|450
|458
|8
|0.52
|34
|0.025
|0.55
|Main
|512
|681
|169
|0.36
|50
|0.028
|0.40
|Including
|630
|638
|8
|1.05
|43
|0.055
|1.11
|Including
|652
|656
|4
|0.53
|86
|0.075
|0.62
|Including
|674
|678
|4
|0.67
|76
|0.064
|0.74
| HM199
|X: 780898, Y 6823362, Z: 486, Azimuth: 027, Dip: -58, Depth 438
|Entire Hole
|0
|438
|438
|0.36
|52
|0.026
|0.40
|Main
|4
|20
|16
|0.73
|31
|0.040
|0.77
|Including
|12
|16
|4
|0.96
|52
|0.040
|1.01
|Main
|48
|82
|34
|0.34
|57
|0.031
|0.39
|Including
|54
|56
|2
|1.10
|29
|0.065
|1.16
|Including
|74
|78
|4
|0.58
|36
|0.020
|0.61
|Main
|96
|320
|224
|0.46
|74
|0.032
|0.51
|Including
|116
|126
|10
|0.45
|234
|0.111
|0.62
|Including
|128
|132
|4
|0.34
|526
|0.089
|0.59
|Including
|146
|154
|8
|0.62
|16
|0.033
|0.65
|Including
|158
|166
|8
|0.66
|40
|0.076
|0.73
|Including
|168
|172
|4
|0.60
|76
|0.020
|0.64
|Including
|182
|184
|2
|1.15
|42
|0.024
|1.18
|Including
|188
|192
|4
|0.68
|23
|0.016
|0.70
|Including
|200
|226
|26
|0.68
|36
|0.022
|0.70
|Including
|240
|260
|20
|0.66
|64
|0.032
|0.71
|Including
|310
|318
|8
|0.56
|63
|0.026
|0.60
|Main
|378
|428
|50
|0.29
|44
|0.018
|0.32
| HM194
|X: 781204, Y 6822701, Z: 479, Azimuth: 029, Dip: -74, Depth 477
|Entire Hole
|1
|477
|476
|0.20
|55
|0.016
|0.23
|Main
|70
|80
|10
|0.29
|181
|0.016
|0.37
|Main
|116
|124
|8
|0.42
|8
|0.034
|0.45
|Main
|134
|152
|18
|0.30
|107
|0.033
|0.36
|Main
|166
|170
|4
|0.43
|37
|0.033
|0.46
|Main
|310
|368
|58
|0.45
|21
|0.023
|0.47
| HM198
|X: 781883, Y 6822170, Z: 517, Azimuth: 199, Dip: -54, Depth 317
|Entire Hole
|0
|317
|317
|0.15
|33
|0.017
|0.18
|Main
|0
|20
|20
|0.24
|157
|0.049
|0.33
|Main
|176
|192
|16
|0.29
|62
|0.021
|0.33
| HM186
|X: 780631, Y 6823344, Z: 555, Azimuth: 014, Dip: -61, Depth 369
|Entire Hole
|0
|369
|369
|0.26
|44
|0.019
|0.29
|Main
|0
|150
|150
|0.34
|38
|0.025
|0.37
|Including
|56
|70
|14
|0.57
|83
|0.028
|0.62
|Including
|108
|116
|8
|0.89
|35
|0.042
|0.93
|Main
|170
|188
|18
|0.29
|70
|0.018
|0.33
|Main
|232
|264
|32
|0.30
|98
|0.017
|0.35
| HMRC017
|X: 781282, Y 6823250, Z: 434, Azimuth: 031, Dip: -84, Depth 357
|Entire Hole
|0
|357
|357
|0.24
|81
|0.020
|0.29
|Main
|8
|26
|18
|0.42
|36
|0.055
|0.47
|Including
|14
|18
|4
|0.56
|23
|0.101
|0.64
|Main
|48
|84
|36
|0.38
|44
|0.038
|0.42
|Including
|68
|74
|6
|0.57
|51
|0.064
|0.63
|Main
|92
|102
|10
|0.35
|251
|0.025
|0.46
|Main
|120
|176
|56
|0.38
|89
|0.019
|0.42
|Including
|120
|124
|4
|0.65
|122
|0.040
|0.73
|Including
|166
|170
|4
|0.66
|102
|0.040
|0.73
| HM200
|X: 780952, Y 6822891, Z: 480, Azimuth: 016, Dip: -58, Depth 302
|Entire Hole
|0
|302
|302
|0.19
|52
|0.014
|0.22
|Main
|28
|50
|22
|0.29
|68
|0.021
|0.33
|Main
|84
|108
|24
|0.38
|80
|0.020
|0.42
|Including
|92
|102
|10
|0.48
|63
|0.024
|0.52
|Main
|134
|158
|24
|0.31
|39
|0.016
|0.33
| HM202
|X: 781184, Y 6823269, Z: 468, Azimuth: 053, Dip: -72, Depth 408
|Entire Hole
|0
|408
|408
|0.26
|52
|0.014
|0.28
|Main
|64
|70
|6
|0.27
|99
|0.024
|0.33
|Main
|76
|86
|10
|0.21
|222
|0.017
|0.30
|Main
|98
|142
|44
|0.41
|71
|0.029
|0.46
|Including
|100
|110
|10
|0.57
|93
|0.035
|0.63
|Including
|120
|126
|6
|0.73
|51
|0.047
|0.78
|Main
|148
|190
|42
|0.30
|38
|0.021
|0.33
|Including
|148
|156
|8
|0.46
|19
|0.029
|0.49
|Main
|218
|246
|28
|0.44
|64
|0.030
|0.48
|Including
|230
|240
|10
|0.62
|32
|0.036
|0.66
|Main
|264
|320
|56
|0.35
|24
|0.024
|0.38
|Including
|274
|282
|8
|0.51
|34
|0.026
|0.54
|Including
|288
|298
|10
|0.46
|46
|0.026
|0.50
|Main
|328
|358
|30
|0.37
|64
|0.024
|0.41
|Including
|330
|334
|4
|0.60
|59
|0.025
|0.64
|Main
|368
|378
|10
|0.27
|242
|0.020
|0.38
|Main
|392
|400
|8
|0.27
|117
|0.020
|0.33
| HM204
|X: 781658, Y 6822044, Z: 546, Azimuth: 013, Dip: -79, Depth 288
|Entire Hole
|0
|288
|288
|0.15
|13
|0.017
|0.16
|Main
|196
|198
|2
|1.12
|277
|0.116
|1.30
|Main
|224
|246
|22
|0.26
|51
|0.035
|0.30
| HM205
|X: 781385, Y 6823484, Z: 512, Azimuth: 341, Dip: -74, Depth 264
|Entire Hole
|0
|264
|264
|0.20
|17
|0.019
|0.22
|Main
|74
|78
|4
|0.52
|86
|0.034
|0.58
|Main
|102
|154
|52
|0.39
|33
|0.028
|0.42
|Including
|102
|114
|12
|0.56
|53
|0.041
|0.61
|Main
|170
|178
|8
|0.51
|25
|0.038
|0.55
|Main
|228
|238
|10
|0.41
|16
|0.029
|0.44
| HM209
|X: 782305, Y 6822390, Z: 466, Azimuth: 187, Dip: -81, Depth 249
|Entire Hole
|0
|249
|249
|0.15
|26
|0.018
|0.17
|Main
|2
|8
|6
|0.29
|7
|0.027
|0.31
|Main
|38
|40
|2
|1.47
|125
|0.049
|1.55
|Main
|230
|236
|6
|0.22
|338
|0.014
|0.36
|Legend:
|%Cu
|Mo(ppm)
|Au (g/t)
|%CuEq
|<0.4
|<100
|<0.10
|<0.4
|0.4 - 0.5
|100 - 200
|≥ 0.10
|0.4 - 0.5
|0.5 - 0.7
|200 - 1,000
|0.5 - 0.7
|0.7 - 1.0
|≥ 1,000
|0.7 - 1.0
|1.0 - 3.0
|1.0 - 3.0
|≥ 3.0
|≥ 3.0
Quality Assurance / Quality Control
All drill core is HQ sized at collar and reduced to NQ size in fresh rock. The core was all logged, photographed, and cut in half with a diamond saw. Half of the core was bagged and sent to ALS Laboratories Ltd. in Johannesburg, South Africa for analysis (SANAS Accredited Testing Laboratory, No. T0387) and ActLabs in Canada, while the other half was quartered with one quarter archived and stored on site for verification and reference purposes while the other quarter will be used for metallurgical test work. 33 elements are analyzed by Inductively Coupled Plasma (ICP) utilizing a 4-acid digestion and gold is assayed for using a 30g fire assay method. Duplicate samples, blanks, and certified standards are included with every batch and are actively used to ensure proper quality assurance and quality control (“ QA/QC”) The QA/QC frequency is 1 in 20 for each of blanks, duplicates and standards.
Qualified Persons
Mr. Dean Richards, BSc. (Hons) Geology, Pr.Sci.Nat., MGSSA – is the Qualified Person for the Haib Copper Project and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release and is a registered Professional Natural Scientist with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (Pr.Sci.Nat. No. 400190/08). Mr. Richards is independent of the Company and its mineral properties and is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.
About Koryx Copper S.A.
Koryx Copper S.A. is a Luxembourg domiciled copper development Company focused on advancing its 100% owned Haib Copper Project in Namibia whilst also building a portfolio of copper exploration licenses in Zambia. Haib is a large copper porphyry deposit in southern Namibia with significant gold and molybdenum credits and a long history of exploration and project development by multiple operators.
More than 160,000m of drilling has been conducted at Haib since the 1970's with significant exploration programs led by companies including Falconbridge (1964), Rio Tinto (1975), Teck (2014) and Koryx Copper (2021-2026). Extensive further drilling, metallurgical testing and various technical studies have been completed at Haib. Additional studies are underway aiming to demonstrate Haib as a future long-life, low-cost, low-risk open pit, sulphide milling and flotation copper project with additional heap leach potential.
Mineralisation at Haib is typical of a porphyry copper deposit and is dominantly chalcopyrite with minor bornite and chalcocite present and only minor secondary copper minerals at surface due to the arid environment. Haib is one of only a few examples of a Paleoproterozoic porphyry copper deposit in the world. Due to its age, the deposit has been subjected to multiple metamorphic and deformation events but still retains many of the classic mineralisation and alteration features typical of these deposits.
Further details of the Haib Copper Project are available in the technical report titled“March 2026 Mineral Resource Estimate Haib Copper Project, Namibia, National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report” dated effective March 16, 2026. The report and other information are available on the Company's website at and under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at .
Additional information is also available by contacting the Company:
Aideen McDermott
Investor Relations
...
+1-416-837-7680
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the future or prospects of the Haib project or the Company, including prospective production rates and life-of-mine, the timing of publishing a PFS, the commencement of trading of the Shares under the new Company name, and the effective date of the new CUSIP and ISIN assigned to the Shares. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect ", "is expected ", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market, and economic risks, uncertainties, and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, other factors may cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Other factors which could materially affect such forward-looking information are described in the risk factors in the Company's most recent annual management discussion and analysis. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
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