Marovi's Evaluation Intelligence Takes Executive Hiring To New Levels

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Marovi Replaces Traditional Sourcing and Search-firm Spend with Evaluation Methodology Built on 40 years of Recruiting Judgment

ATLANTA, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marovi, delivering elite recruiter judgment powered by technology that maps, evaluates, and presents evidence-based talent for leadership roles, shared details of its market momentum and customer experience. Core to Marovi's success is its proprietary Evaluation Intelligence engine, which weights every candidate against role-specific requirements and generates scorecard comparisons and curated shortlists before the interviewing process commences.

Executive search has been a high-stakes, challenge-ridden endeavor, where misalignment can lead to significant disruption. Ensuring fit and readiness early on in the hiring process can help organizations focus their resources on advancing relationships with qualified candidates. Neglecting to properly evaluate candidates upfront can result in costly failures that derail business objectives and company culture.

“Marovi is addressing a longstanding legacy problem in talent acquisition with an AI-first approach to executive search, a function that has historically relied on manual research and informal networks,” said Abhinav Shrivastava, Senior Research Manager, Talent Acquisition and Strategy, IDC.“Marovi's model, which pairs AI-driven candidate evaluations with human expertise, addresses the speed and consistency challenges in executive search that have persisted for decades.”

What Customers Say About Marovi

Jessica Lee, Global Officer, Talent Acquisition & Associate Development, Marriott International, commented,“With Marovi, we were able to close an executive search in record time – just 37 days – and even the candidate said it was her fastest search ever. Marovi isn't just another software solution; its platform replicates a search firm's value in-house by using data-driven evaluations that deliver meaningful comparisons. Work that used to take hours happens dramatically faster with Marovi, and our team has moved from search executors to polished, data-savvy talent advisors adding unprecedented value to our business.”

“Executive hiring requires a lot of research and a strong understanding of the market,” said Jamie Mezzasalma, Vice President, HR Group Technology, Finastra.“Marovi is simple to use and makes it easier to bring that information together, giving our recruiters and business leaders useful insights as they consider potential candidates.”

Erin Cohen, CHRO, Total Safety, said,“Marovi has been an incredible partner to Total Safety and is helping us transform the way we approach talent evaluation and recruiting. One of the greatest benefits has been our ability to combine internal applicants with external market candidates in one comprehensive evaluation process. This gives us confidence that we are considering the best available talent while also ensuring our internal employees have meaningful opportunities for advancement. They have helped us build a more efficient, cost-effective, and thoughtful approach to finding the right talent for our organization.”

How Marovi Works

Among Marovi's key differentiators are:



Marovi's Evaluation Intelligence engine is built on 40 years of executive search expertise and multi-source data, distilled into a unique combination of proprietary data model and methodologies that measure candidates against defined criteria that include quality, frequency, relevancy and recency of experience

Marovi makes strong economic sense by replicating the high-touch traditional executive search firm experience that matters to both enterprise and private equity firms, adding an unprecedented precision at a fixed cost that becomes a reusable asset versus a single expensive engagement

Marovi removes bias and replaces“gut instinct” with evidence to improve hiring integrity and accelerate time-to-fill, under pressure Marovi gives corporate recruiters the polished and meaningful data they need to support the hiring managers making business-critical decisions

"We spent decades in executive search, and the gap was always the same - companies paying for a search firm's judgment and relationships and a stack of software that still couldn't really evaluate anyone," said Matt Mooney, co-founder of Marovi. "That's what we built Marovi to solve, and it's why we think evaluation, not sourcing, is where this category is headed next."

More information about how Marovi can work in your organization – from full service plus platform to an exploratory research engagement – is available at marovi.io.

More About Marovi

Marovi combines elite recruiter judgment with proprietary technology that maps, evaluates, and presents evidence-based talent intelligence for executive hiring. It assesses candidates and companies against multi-source data and merges internal and external talent into one complete view at scale, with the reasoning and research behind every recommendation. Founded by industry experts Matthew Mooney, Vicky Wilkens, and Jin Ro, Marovi serves talent teams across enterprises and the private equity and venture capital sectors, with engagement models spanning platform access, research projects, full executive search, and custom builds. Learn more at marovi.io.

CONTACT: Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners. Media Contacts: Kate Achille The Devon Group for Marovi...