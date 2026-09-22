Amplify Etfs Files For Amplify Pro Sports Private & Public Ownership ETF (PROS)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The First-of-Its-Kind ETF Providing Access to Professional Baseball, Basketball, Hockey, and Soccer Teams, and Related Sports Organizations Through Public and Private Investments

CHICAGO, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs, a leading provider of breakthrough ETF solutions, announces the filing of the Amplify Pro Sports Private & Public Ownership ETF (PROS) (the“Fund”), a first-of-its-kind ETF designed to provide investors with access to professional sports team ownership through a combination of private and public investments.1

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investors with investment exposure to owners/operators of professional sports teams, venues, and leagues. The Fund will seek investments in“professional sports” ownership: public and private companies organized to profit from the participation in or facilitation of the experience of the competitive world of team or individual sports leagues or events. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will seek to provide investment exposure to public, exchange-traded equity securities of U.S. and foreign Pro Sports Ownership Investments and up to 15% investment exposure to Pro Sports Ownership Investments through private investments.

The Fund expects its public sleeve to be represented by the equity securities that comprise the VettaFi Sports Index, developed and maintained by VettaFi LLC, and its private sleeve to be made through one or more investments in private investment funds. The Index is designed to track a portfolio of Public Pro Sports Investments, including investments associated with major professional sports leagues (i.e., professional baseball, basketball, hockey, and soccer teams) and similar professional sports organizations. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities or other financial instruments, including private investments, that provide investment exposure to Pro Sports Ownership Investments.

“Some of the most coveted assets in sports have historically been reserved for a small group of private investors,” said Christian Magoon, CEO of Amplify ETFs.“PROS is designed to expand access to professional sports ownership through a combination of private investments and publicly traded companies tied to the business of sports.”

To view the preliminary prospectus and sign up for updates, please visit:

PROSETF.com



This filing is the first step in the registration process for the ETF and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

About Amplify ETFs

Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has more than $22 billion in assets under management (as of 8/31/2026). Amplify ETFs delivers expanded investment opportunities for investors seeking growth, income, and risk-managed strategies across a range of actively managed and index-based ETFs. To learn more, visit AmplifyETFs.com.

Sales Contact:

Amplify ETFs

855-267-3837

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Media Contact:

Gregory for Amplify ETFs

Kerry Davis

610-228-2098

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1First-to-market claim is based on a review of industry data as of September 18, 2026. No information to the contrary has come to our attention. For more information or inquiries about this claim, please contact...

The information in this Prospectus is not complete and may be changed. We may not sell these securities until the registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission is effective. This Prospectus is not an offer to sell these securities and it is not soliciting an offer to buy these securities in any state where the offer of sale is not permitted.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

The Fund's active management strategy may not achieve its intended results and could cause the Fund to underperform other investments or experience losses. The Fund is non-diversified and may be more volatile than diversified funds. Investments tied to professional sports ownership may be affected by changes in media rights, team valuations, league operations, consumer demand, venue economics, regulatory developments, and other factors specific to the sports industry. The Fund's private investment exposure may be illiquid, difficult to value, and subject to limited transparency and additional expenses. The Fund may invest in foreign securities, including emerging markets, which are subject to additional political, economic, currency, and liquidity risks.

Amplify ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.