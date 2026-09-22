Kenya Airways Takes Off As A True Retailer, With Branchspace

Kenya Airways Branchspace Partnership

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kenya Airways selects Branchspace 's best-of-breed ecommerce capabilities to launch its transformation into a true retailer. Personalised experiences and continuous innovation - from day one.Branchspace, a boutique travel technology and consulting firm, today announced that it has been selected by Kenya Airways to deliver new generation digital commerce and transformation consulting services as part of the airline's move to modern retailing experiences. Branchspace's Triplake platform and consulting support will underpin Kenya Airways' Project Kifaru digital transformation initiative, jointly delivered alongside Sabre PSS."This is an important transformation of Kenya Airways' technology and digital retailing capabilities, and we are pleased to work with Branchspace as a best of breed provider in this field. The combination of digital commerce and a new PSS foundation will help us create a more flexible and personalised experience for our customers and staff, and enable a seamless transition towards the future of airline retailing, " says Julius Thairu, Chief Commercial and Customer Officer, Kenya Airways.Branchspace's Triplake platform will serve as Kenya Airways' primary digital touchpoint from the outset, giving commercial teams direct control over personalized offers across every customer channel. Rather than waiting for a full shift to Offer/Order infrastructure, Kenya Airways will gain best-of-breed ecommerce capabilities immediately, allowing the airline to start operating as a true retailer now while the underlying transition to Offer/Order progresses seamlessly behind the scenes.The partnership is designed to support Kenya Airways' broader ambitions for innovation and growth, giving the airline's teams the tools to experiment, iterate, and bring new commercial ideas to market on an ongoing basis - rather than being tied to the pace of legacy technology cycles. As Kenya Airways continues to expand its network and ambitions as Africa's leading carrier, this foundation is intended to let digital retailing scale alongside that growth, turning customer experience into a lasting competitive advantage."This partnership reflects exactly what we set out to build at Branchspace: technology that gives airlines control over their own commercial destiny, supported with know how and continuous innovation to remain at the cutting edge," says David Turton, Chief Technology Officer, Branchspace. "Kenya Airways is taking a bold step in their transformation to a modern retailer, and we're proud that our capabilities will be central to making that vision real from day one. "The engagement positions Kenya Airways to become the first airline in Africa, and an early SkyTeam member, to adopt modern airline retailing - supporting the carrier's goals of improving customer experience, increasing direct sales share, growing ancillary revenue, and building a sustainable, future-proof digital and commercial ecosystem.

Renata Buranello

Branchspace

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Kenya Airways Takes Off as a True Retailer, with Branchspace News Provided By Branchspace September 22, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry



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