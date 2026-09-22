Sphera's AI-Powered Sustainability Capabilities Help Leaders Shift From Reporting To Driving Business Value

“Today, the process safety industry stands at a crossroads. Aging infrastructure, workforce attrition and increasing operational complexity are pushing traditional safety solutions to their limits,” said Paul Marushka, Sphera's CEO and president.

Sphera leadership joins Climate Week NYC 2026 to outline the new ROI-based approach to sustainability

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For years, sustainability leaders focused heavily on building reporting compliance and infrastructure. This week at Climate Week NYC 2026, Sphera is highlighting a major industry shift: the mandate has evolved from mere disclosure to concrete value creation, requiring leaders to explicitly prove the financial and strategic worth of their programs.On top of this, companies are navigating a highly fluid regulatory landscape marked by evolving frameworks like California's SB 253 and shifting EU rules and standards. According to Sphera, sustainability programs built merely to comply with current mandates are vulnerable when rules pivot. The programs and initiatives built instead around baseline value creation are the ones that remain inherently resilient, regardless of how future compliance metrics shift.Proving sustainability value is made more difficult because critical data, including corporate reporting, supplier metrics and product carbon footprints, often remain heavily siloed. When these disconnected datasets are integrated, companies can clearly identify which specific supplier collaborations, product decisions and capital investments are successfully driving sustainability initiatives.Sphera is supporting that progression with new AI-powered sustainability capabilities.New AI capabilities in Sphera's Corporate Sustainability solution make it easier to collect data at the source, improve its accuracy and map approved data across disclosures, turning sustainability data into insights that can strengthen disclosures and inform operational decisions.Sphera will also be rolling out its LCA Automation solution with AI Data Mapping. Both are aimed at improving the quality and consistency of product footprint data as it scales across a whole portfolio instead of product by product.Translating a high-level climate target into an actionable roadmap relies on this same value-driven framework. By directly linking sustainability goals to capital investments, supplier engagement and day-to-day operational decisions, companies can operationalize their strategy and deliver measurable results.This comprehensive approach to sustainability formed the cornerstone of various discussions at events around town during Climate Week NYC 2026.During his keynote at the Sustainability Live Leadership Summit, Sphera president & CEO Paul Marushka blended this business-case thinking with the ideas in his book, Sustainable Success: How Businesses Win as a Force for Good.Marushka told the audience, "Sustainability has reached a new stage of maturity where reporting is no longer the end goal. What matters is driving performance, trust and business value. Sustainability leaders are now measured on business outcomes: risk reduced, revenue protected, capital allocated with confidence and the data required to prove it."###About SpheraSphera is the leading Operational Intelligence Platform unifying risk, safety and sustainability insights into actionable intelligence that drives enterprise performance. Powered by Sphera AI, our platform integrates operational insights across EHS, sustainability, product stewardship, process safety and supply chains – providing enterprise-wide visibility, control and resilience that turns uncertainty into opportunity.We have served 8,500 customers and over one million users in 100 countries to help companies keep their people safe, their products sustainable and their operations productive.Learn more about Sphera at . Follow Sphera on LinkedIn.For media inquiries, please contact:...

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Sphera's AI-powered sustainability capabilities help leaders shift from reporting to driving business value News Provided By Sphera September 22, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, IT Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology, Telecommunications



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