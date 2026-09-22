Alliance Environmental Group Appoints Tony Witter And Stephanie Mitchell To Senior Leadership Roles

Alliance Environmental Group names Tony Witter SVP of Sales and Stephanie Mitchell VP, Corporate Controller, to strengthen West Coast operations.

AZUSA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Alliance Environmental Group, one of the leading environmental and indoor air quality services companies on the West Coast of the United States, today announced the appointment of two senior executives: Tony Witter as Senior Vice President of Sales and Stephanie Mitchell as Vice President, Corporate Controller. The appointments bring more than three decades of environmental services sales leadership and deep multi-industry finance expertise to a company that completes more than 2,000 environmental remediation, abatement, and indoor air quality jobs every month across California, Arizona, Nevada, and Washington.

The two hires are part of Alliance Environmental Group's ongoing effort to improve and expand operational excellence across its 14 service markets in the western United States. As demand grows for environmental services - including asbestos abatement, lead abatement, mold remediation, indoor air quality testing and remediation, fire life safety, and post-fire cleanup - the company is investing in the commercial systems and financial infrastructure needed to deliver consistent, scalable results for commercial and residential clients.

Tony Witter, Senior Vice President of Sales

Tony Witter brings more than 30 years of experience leading multi-state sales, business development, and operations organizations across the environmental services, environmental remediation, and industrial sectors. His career has focused on driving sustainable growth, developing high-performing sales teams, and building the commercial systems needed to scale environmental services operations. At Alliance Environmental Group, Witter will lead the company's sales organization with a focus on expanding market opportunities, strengthening customer relationships, and supporting long-term growth across all regions served by the company, including California, Arizona, Nevada, and Washington.

"Alliance has built an exceptional reputation over three decades by doing the work right and standing behind it," said Witter. "My focus is to make sure our commercial teams and systems match that standard - so every property manager, contractor, and claims professional we serve gets the same reliable, responsive experience in every market."

Stephanie Mitchell, Vice President, Corporate Controller

Stephanie Mitchell brings extensive accounting and finance experience across the manufacturing, construction, medical, and service industries, with expertise in cost accounting, project accounting, financial reporting, and leading cross-functional finance teams. Mitchell holds degrees in Business Administration and Business Management, an MBA, and a Master of Science in Accounting from the University of Phoenix. At Alliance Environmental Group, Mitchell will oversee corporate accounting and financial reporting, with an emphasis on project-level visibility and the reporting discipline that supports the company's proprietary Quality Control Program.

"Operational excellence starts with clear, accurate numbers," said Mitchell. "In a project-driven business like this one, strong project accounting and reporting give our field, and leadership teams the visibility they need to make good decisions quickly. I'm excited to help build that foundation as Alliance continues to grow."

"Tony and Stephanie each bring exactly the kind of experience we need as we scale," said Alex Young, Vice President of Marketing at Alliance Environmental Group. "Tony has spent his career building sales organizations in the environmental services industry, and Stephanie has led finance teams in some of the most demanding project-based environments. Together they strengthen the operational backbone that lets us keep our promise of timely response and quality work in every market we serve."

Company Background and Compliance Standards

Operating since 1995, Alliance Environmental Group has completed hundreds of thousands of environmental remediation and abatement projects under its proprietary Quality Control Program. The company's environmental services meet or exceed all Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) guidelines, and it carries $2,000,000 True Occurrence Insurance with the ability to obtain specific job coverage up to $5,000,000. Alliance Environmental Group differentiates itself through its certified team of tenured environmental services professionals, its Quality Control Program, and its commitment to timely response and consultation for commercial and residential clients throughout the West Coast.

The company serves clients from 14 office locations across four states: Los Angeles (Azusa), Orange County (Brea), Ventura (Thousand Oaks), Central Coast (Nipomo), Monterey (Aptos), Sacramento, Fresno, Fairfield, San Jose, and San Diego in California; Phoenix (Tempe) in Arizona; Las Vegas in Nevada; and Seattle (Puyallup) in Washington.

Personal Notes

Outside of work, Witter enjoys traveling with his family to tropical destinations, golfing, and attending professional sporting events. Mitchell is an avid traveler, a Disneyland Magic Key passholder, and a devoted Dodgers fan who hopes to teach at the collegiate level someday.

Property managers, building owners, contractors, and claims professionals can learn more about Alliance Environmental Group's environmental services by visiting or calling +1 877-899-9867. Additional resources and insights are available on the company's blog.

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About Alliance Environmental Group

Alliance Environmental Group ( ) is a leading environmental services company headquartered in Azusa, California, dedicated to providing sustainable solutions for a cleaner and healthier environment. With a team of experienced environmental remediation professionals and a commitment to excellence since 1995, Alliance Environmental Group offers a wide range of environmental services, including asbestos abatement, lead paint removal, mold remediation, indoor air quality testing and remediation, fire life safety, and post-fire cleanup for commercial and residential clients across California, Arizona, Nevada, and Washington.

Contact Details:

Alex Young

Vice President of Marketing

Alliance Environmental Group

626.633.3500

info (at) alliance-enviro (dot) com

Los Angeles

777 North Georgia Avenue,

Azusa, CA 91702

(877) 763-7977

Las Vegas

2146 Highland Avenue

Las Vegas, NV 89102

(877) 763-7977

Seattle, WA

16214 57th Avenue E, Suite A Puyallup, WA 98375

(877) 858-6220

Ventura

2574 Turquoise Cir

Thousand Oaks, CA 91320

(877) 858-6220

Central Coast

535 Lindon Lane, Suite D

Nipomo, CA 93444

(877) 858-6220

Monterey

804 Estates Drive, Suite 208

Aptos, CA 95003

(877) 915-9761

Sacramento

6097 Power Inn Road

Sacramento, CA 95824

(877) 858-6220

Fresno

3505 W. Gettysburg

Fresno, CA 93722

(877) 840-7635

Orange County

351 Thor Place

Brea, CA 92821

(877) 636-2120

San Diego

9160 Kearny Villa Court

San Diego, CA 92123-1121

(877) 343-9111

Fairfield

497 Edison Court Suite A

Fairfield, CA 94534

(707) 759-7226

Phoenix, AZ

455 W 21st St ste 108,

Tempe, AZ 85282, USA

(877) 915-7177

San Jose

1250 Campbell Avenue

San Jose, CA 95126

(877) 916-8735

Notes to Editor:

Alliance Environmental Group has been in operation for over 31 years and operates primarily on the West Coast of the United States.

The company's core environmental services include asbestos abatement, lead paint removal, mold remediation, HVAC services, demolition, heat treatment, and insulation services.

Primary industries served: commercial, healthcare, hospitality, education, government, retail, multi-unit housing, residential, and insurance sectors.

The company has offices in Fairfield, Fresno, Inland Empire, Los Angeles, Brea, Sacramento, San Diego, San Jose, San Luis Obispo, Santa Cruz, Thousand Oaks in California.

The company also serves its clients in Phoenix, Arizona; Seattle, Washington; and Las Vegas, Nevada.

High-resolution headshots of Tony Witter and Stephanie Mitchell, and Alliance Environmental Group company logos, available upon request.

Tony Witter, Stephanie Mitchell, and other Alliance Environmental Group executive team members available for interviews.

End of Press Release.

Alex Young

Alliance Environmental Group

+1 626.633.3500

email us here

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