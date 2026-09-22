Boys & Girls Clubs Of Volusia/Flagler Counties Receives Adventhealth's Inaugural Blue Flame Legacy Award

This recognition honors the Clubs' impact on the health, well-being, and futures of children and families in West Volusia

DAYTONA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Boys & Girls Clubs of Volusia/Flagler Counties was honored Tuesday night with AdventHealth's inaugural Blue Flame Legacy Partners in Purpose Award during the Blue Flame Legacy Healthcare Awards in DeLand.

The award recognizes the organization's impact on the health, well-being and futures of children and families across West Volusia. It reflects a shared understanding that healthy communities are built through medical care and through safe spaces, caring mentors, educational support and opportunity that help young people thrive.

“This recognition belongs to the people who make our Clubs places where young people feel safe, supported and seen,” said Dr. Camesha Whittaker-Samuel, chief executive officer of Boys & Girls Clubs of Volusia/Flagler Counties.“Our staff, board members, volunteers, donors, partners and families show up every day with a shared commitment to helping children build healthy, productive and promising futures. We are deeply grateful to AdventHealth for recognizing that work and for standing with us as a true partner in purpose.”

BGCVFC provides children and teens with consistent support beyond the school day through academic enrichment, character and leadership development, health and wellness programs, sports and recreation, the arts and workforce-readiness experiences.

The award was presented Sept. 15 at the Blue Flame Legacy Healthcare Awards at the new AdventHealth DeLand property. BGCVFC thanks the AdventHealth DeLand and Fish Memorial Foundations for honoring the Clubs and investing in a healthier future for West Volusia.

“Give a young person someone who believes in them and a place where they belong, and you can change the direction of their future. That's the meaningful impact the Boys & Girls Clubs have on children and families throughout our community” said Lorenzo Brown, CEO of AdventHealth's Atlantic Coastal Region.“As a not-for-profit health system, that is why we invest in community partners like the Boys & Girls Clubs. Their impact on young people across West Volusia is exactly why their work is so deserving of our Partners in Purpose Award.”

Kelton Allen

Boys & Girls Clubs of Volusia/Flagler Counties

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Boys & Girls Clubs of Volusia/Flagler Counties Receives AdventHealth's Inaugural Blue Flame Legacy Award News Provided By Boys & Girls Clubs of Volusia Flagler Counties September 22, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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